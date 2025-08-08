                 

Albert Hall change followed consultation

Kapitol Promotions confirm that the decision to reverse the automatic qualification numbers to the Albert Hall Final came after engagement with stakeholders and National Forum.

Kapitol
  The decision to change the qualification rules come into effect this year

Friday, 08 August 2025

        

4BR has been informed that the decision to reinstate the four-band automatic invitation to the Royal Albert Hall National Final this year was made after consultation between Kapitol Promotions Ltd, the National Forum and the wider banding movement.

Original decision

As reported on 4BR, the original decision to reduce the number to three for the first time since 1996 was taken by the National Forum (comprised of the seven Regional Secretaries and a Scottish Championships representative) at their annual meeting in May 2024, following a proposal made on behalf of the Yorkshire Regional Committee.

That decision has now been reversed, with the top four bands at this year's event receiving the invitation to compete at the 2026 contest.

Reconsider

After being asked by 4BR to give further details, Kapitol Promotions Director, Tim Jones said: "Since implementing the National Forum's decision to apply a three-band automatic invitation last year, we were asked to reconsider this approach.

Kapitol Promotions has engaged with stakeholders and National Forum representatives to assess the long-term musical and commercial considerations of hosting the event at this iconic venue.

Having received overwhelming support and agreement for this change, we will be implementing the decision for this year's event.

        

