Opinions differ on PM's maths commitment in education

Critics feel that Rishi Sunak's approach to numeracy will come at the expense of a commitment to investment in other education subjects- including music.

Blackborad
  Will the commitment to maths to 18 come at the expense of investment in music and the arts?

Thursday, 05 January 2023

        

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak's recent speech in which outlined his belief that the UK "must reimagine our approach to numeracy" has come under attack from people who believe it shows a lack of understanding and commitment to the education of arts, humanities and music.

In his recent speech he said that he had "a passion for education" as well as an aspiration for young people to study maths until they are 18 in England. Education is devolved in the other UK nations.

Data everywhere

He stated that; "In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, letting our children out into that world without those skills is letting our children down", especially when they need "to feel confident"about finances and understanding mortgages.

However, no direct mention was made to any commitment to those who wished to explore their talents at humanities or the creative arts such as music to the same age.

Support

Support for his plans came from Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust social mobility charity who said the focus would give "...young people the practical maths skills that they need in the workplace and in their everyday lives".

The UK remains one of the few countries in the world not to require children to study some form of maths up to the age of 18, whilst government figures state that around 8 million adults have the numeracy skills of primary school children.

Critics

However, Labour's shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called on the Prime Minister "show his working" on how greater participation in maths will be funded.

The announcement also came at a time when recent research found that 45% of secondary schools used non-specialist teachers to deliver some maths lessons in 2021 and that the government had failed to meet its recruitment target for specialised maths teachers.

"He cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers, yet the government has missed their target for new maths teachers year after year," she said.

Last year, only 59% of children leaving primary school in England reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths. The 2030 target is set at 90%.

Drone army

Musicians, artists and performers have also been quick to express their concern and outrage at what they believe is the Prime Minister's desire to, as actor Simon Pegg stated "to have a drone army of data entering robots".

Writing on his Twitter page, Art historian Waldemar Januszczak said: "What needs to be made compulsory in Britain so it can grow into a less bitter and healthier society is foreign languages: French, Spanish, German etc. Also Art. Also Music."

Actor Samuel West said: "Rishi Sunak's maths idea is 100% dead cat. Still, I loved maths and did it to A level. But why compulsory maths to 18 rather than compulsory art or music? Close 800+ libraries, slash arts funding by a third in a decade, then ask us all to become data-miners? I know where I stand."

More art, more music

Composer Gavin Higgins said: "Instead of being forced to do maths till your 18 how about investing in arts education so young ppl can do, say, music till at least 16? We all know music education dramatically improves how people do in other subjects, why doesn't the government?"

His view was also supported by fellow composer Paul Mealor who said that: "Of course we need to learn 'the basics' of subjects but we also need to learn their importance and relevance to others and to life. We also need more art, more music and more 'play'!"

        

