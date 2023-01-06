                 

Hall way departure from Pemberton B

A new work opportunity means the departure of Jay Hall from the MD role at Pemberton Old Wigan B Band.

Pemberton
  The band has thanked Jay for his work and wished him the best for the future

Friday, 06 January 2023

        

Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band has announced the departure of Jay Hall from his role as Musical Director.

His resignation follows the offer of a new work opportunity that has meant the need to take a step back from banding.

Progression

Under his direction the band enjoyed 18 months of progression, culminating in leading them to the 2022 North West Area title, a fine runner-up finish at the Cheltenham Second Section National Final and promotion to the First Section in 2023.

Away from the contest stage, Jay pioneered numerous entertaining concerts, and supported players, especially youngsters as part of the band's development ethos.

Thanks

Chairperson, George Fairhurst said: "We would like to thank Jay for his hard work, professionalism and dedication during his time with us and congratulate him on his achievements. We wish him all the best of luck in his future career."

        

