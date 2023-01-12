Staffs rooms for additions to Area ranks

Bethan Brown and B-Rong Li join Staffordshire Band as they prepare to defend Midlands First Section Area title.

The Staffordshire Band has announced a brace of euphonium signings as they look ahead to their First Section challenge at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby in February.

New players

Bethan Brown has re-joined on solo euphonium. The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate has played with many leading top-flight bands including baritone with GUS, Leyland and Flowers.

Meanwhile, Bo-Rong Li joins on second euphonium for the forthcoming Area contest. The Taiwanese player is currently studying for a Master of Music (MMus) at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire under Chris Robertson.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointments, MD Craig Williams said: "We're delighted to welcome back Bethan and say thank you to Bo-Rong for covering for the Area contest. Both are extremely talented players and will be a huge asset to the band."

The defending champion will look to return to the Cheltenham National Final for a second successive year after claiming a podium finish last September.