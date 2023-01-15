The death has been reported of the former Ransome & Marles cornet player.

4BR has been informed of the death of Chris Mellows. The well-respected bandsman gave over 45 years of dedication to the banding movement. He passed away following a stoic battle against cancer. He was 76.

He commenced his playing with his local Woodborough Band in 1958 before moving to the South Notts Hussars in 1962 as a Territorial Army bandsmen. In 1965 he joined Ransome & Marles Works, who he played for over 37 years on cornet and soprano.

Admired

He was an integral part of the admired Midlands band that enjoyed considerable success at major competitions including the British Open (coming third in 1978) and National Championships (coming runner-up in 1970), as well as winning the Midlands Area Championships, CISWO Nottinghamshire, Excelsior Festival of Music and Wills Regional Championship titles.

He also greatly enjoyed the many tours and trips undertaken by the band and other ensembles — from the USA to Germany as well as the recordings for the BBC.

Greatly missed

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Chris will be greatly missed. He had a sharp wit, warm personality and a wonderful sense of the importance of banding camaraderie. His kindness to other players, especially those new to the band was marked.

He was a gentleman and a dedicated bandsman, held in the highest esteem. Our thoughts are very much with his family."