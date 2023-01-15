                 

BTM principal steps down from role

Principal cornet player Alex Parker steps down from his role at BTM Band.

  With Alex leading on principal cornet, the band won the 2020 Welsh Area title

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

The BTM Band has announced the departure of principal cornet Alex Parker.

Having joined in 2015 from his home band Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band, he has developed into a highly respected soloist and principal cornet leader.

His fine individual contributions helped the band to win the Welsh Area contest in 2020, as well as gain plaudits at events from the Welsh Open to the British Open Spring Festival.

He has also been an integral member of the band's popular ten-piece ensemble 'That's Brass'.

Authority

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Since joining he has developed with a quiet authority to his playing that has been noted so many times. He has also been one of the most committed players too, making considering the near 100-mile two-hour trip to band from West Wales."

They added: "A special mention must also go to his wife Hannah, who has been our number 1 dep. She has given so much of her time freely to the band, whilst balancing this with her work commitments and her own role as a fine principal cornet at Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band."

Superb leader

MD Jeff Hutcherson also added his thanks. "Alex has been a superb leader. Whatever I have asked he has given and has been a soloist that I could always rely on.

Hannah has also always been there for us too helping out at virtually every BTM performance. My thanks go to them both. They have been great bandspeople."

Alex has been a superb leader. Whatever I have asked he has given and has been a soloist that I could always rely onMD, Jeff Hutcherson.

Thanks

Commenting on their departure, Alex said: "I'd like to thank BTM for the opportunity they gave me eight years ago to lead a fantastic cornet section. Unfortunately, due to family commitments I can no longer commit 100%.

I wish BTM all the best for the upcoming Welsh Open and Area contest, and we hope they also gain promotion back to the Championship Section. I consider them all family and will be popping in to see them whenever time allows. I'm going miss everyone, it's been a big part of my life."

        

