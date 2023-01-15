                 

*
banner

News

Quintet boost for Derwent ahead of Corby challenge

New players join the ranks at an exciting time for Derwent Brass.

Derwetn Brass
  Derwent have been boosted by the arrival of the new players

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

Derwent Brass will be looking to continue the upward path of success in 2023 following the end of a year in which they were presented with a BBE 'Innovation Award', hosted a string of successful Christmas events, delivered a world premiere and was nominated in the annual 4BR 'Band of the Year' category.

2023 starts with a quintet of player additions, with Scott Pearson stepping into the principal EEb tuba role and with his wife Sarah joining the back row cornet section. Both arrive with significant experience having performed with the likes of Ransome, Thorntons and more recently Thoresby Colliery.

Solo winners

Meanwhile, Ed Culpin moves onto euphonium having previously played solo baritone with the Leicester Co-op Band. He fills the role following the departure of James Emberley due to work commitments.

Ed already has a fine CV of achievements to his young name; being a British Open Slow Melody (U17s) Champion and being awarded 'Best Soloist' at Youth Brass in Concert Championship and Butlins Youth Championship.

Another solo prize winner joins in the form of trombonist Dan Garland. Tutored by Brett Baker, he was previously solo trombone at Rockingham Band and won the 'Best Soloist' accolade at the 2021 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

The quintet is completed by the welcome return of Steve Thompson to the first horn seat. Steve previously played with Ransome, Carlton Main and Desford Colliery, whilst an additional internal move sees Conor Harron make the switch from first to second horn to fill the vacancy left by Abbey Bower, who is now taking time away from banding to raise a family.

These continue to be exciting times at Dewent Brass. There is so much going on, but nothing is more important to us than maintaining a full and committed membershipDerwent Brass

Exciting times

Band Manager Chris Leonard told 4BR: "These continue to be exciting times at Dewent Brass. There is so much going on, but nothing is more important to us than maintaining a full and committed membership.

We are delighted to secure the talents of all our recent signings who combine experience and an injection of youth with their undoubted talents. We are certainly looking forward to how the next few months develop starting at the Midlands Regional Championships."

        

TAGS: Derwent Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fontys

Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

January 15 • Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

Claire Taylor

Taylor made return for Hepworth

January 15 • Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

Welsh

South Wales banding commits to return to local contesting

January 15 • It is hoped that south Wales banding will enjoy two Welsh League contests later this year following an encouraging AGM.

Cory

Catch Cory if you can...

January 15 • Cory sell out in Oxford today but you can still catch them in action with the great James Morrison.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top