Quintet boost for Derwent ahead of Corby challenge

New players join the ranks at an exciting time for Derwent Brass.

Derwent Brass will be looking to continue the upward path of success in 2023 following the end of a year in which they were presented with a BBE 'Innovation Award', hosted a string of successful Christmas events, delivered a world premiere and was nominated in the annual 4BR 'Band of the Year' category.

2023 starts with a quintet of player additions, with Scott Pearson stepping into the principal EEb tuba role and with his wife Sarah joining the back row cornet section. Both arrive with significant experience having performed with the likes of Ransome, Thorntons and more recently Thoresby Colliery.

Solo winners

Meanwhile, Ed Culpin moves onto euphonium having previously played solo baritone with the Leicester Co-op Band. He fills the role following the departure of James Emberley due to work commitments.

Ed already has a fine CV of achievements to his young name; being a British Open Slow Melody (U17s) Champion and being awarded 'Best Soloist' at Youth Brass in Concert Championship and Butlins Youth Championship.

Another solo prize winner joins in the form of trombonist Dan Garland. Tutored by Brett Baker, he was previously solo trombone at Rockingham Band and won the 'Best Soloist' accolade at the 2021 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

The quintet is completed by the welcome return of Steve Thompson to the first horn seat. Steve previously played with Ransome, Carlton Main and Desford Colliery, whilst an additional internal move sees Conor Harron make the switch from first to second horn to fill the vacancy left by Abbey Bower, who is now taking time away from banding to raise a family.

These continue to be exciting times at Dewent Brass. There is so much going on, but nothing is more important to us than maintaining a full and committed membership Derwent Brass

Denis Wick

Exciting times

Band Manager Chris Leonard told 4BR: "These continue to be exciting times at Dewent Brass. There is so much going on, but nothing is more important to us than maintaining a full and committed membership.

We are delighted to secure the talents of all our recent signings who combine experience and an injection of youth with their undoubted talents. We are certainly looking forward to how the next few months develop starting at the Midlands Regional Championships."