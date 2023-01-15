Catch Cory if you can...

Cory sell out in Oxford today but you can still catch them in action with the great James Morrison.

Cory, the world's number 1 ranked band will be heading west across the M4 motorway today for a sold out afternoon concert at Oxford Town Hall.

Demand to hear the Welsh and European champion in action under Philip Harper has resulted in the organisers having to set up a waiting list — so if you want to hear them in action today then you can always tune into James Morrison's 'Top Brass' programme on Radio 2 later this evening or on BBC Sounds.

Top Brass

The band is being featured on the programme alongside trumpeter Yazz Ahmed, the Alan Baylock Big Band and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band amongst others.

Go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001gyc8?fbclid=IwAR29-tLj8VZjt5d_CYepMqerz5S-mLHUp0am196rCGoBCDz1ukumqDJ4g04