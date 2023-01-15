South Wales banding commits to return to local contesting

It is hoped that south Wales banding will enjoy two Welsh League contests later this year following an encouraging AGM.

There was encouraging news to report for south Wales banding from the annual general meeting of the South East Wales Brass Band Association that took place in Bedwas.

Not only was there a turnout of 17 band representatives, but proposals were agreed to book provisional dates for two local Welsh League contests later in the year.

May and November

These will be organised by Kapitol Promotions Ltd in association with the SEWBBA as an own-choice test-piece contest at Llanhilleth Miners Institute on Saturday 20th May, and at Stanwell School in Penarth as an own-choice entertainment contest on Saturday 18th November.

Entry will open to bands from both England and Wales and will be run on national gradings.

The Welsh contesting year will kick off at the Welsh Open contest in Newport on February 18yth.

Committee

At the AGM, the following officers were elected:

President and Chairperson: Philip Morris

Vice President: Michael Gray

Treasurer: Austin Davies

Secretary: Carolyn Jones

Executive committee members: Nigel Seaman, Chris Powell, Robin Hackett, Ruth Gray, Gareth Ritter co-opted.

The next SEWBBA Ordinary General Meeting will take place on Saturday 22nd April, (10.30a.) at the BTM Band Hall.