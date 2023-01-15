Taylor made return for Hepworth

Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

The Hepworth Band has announced the appointment of Claire Taylor as its new principal cornet.

Claire was assistant principal cornet during a highly successful period for the band before taking the principal cornet seat with Thoresby Colliery and more recently being assistant principal cornet with Grimethorpe Colliery.

Huge impact

Welcoming the return of the player to the band, Director of Music Ryan Watkins told 4BR: "Claire brings a wealth of talent and musicianship. Having helped us out over the last few months she has made a huge impact.

She is such a talented player with the quality and experience we believe gives us a huge boost in our preparations for the Yorkshire Area Championships."

She is such a talented player with the quality and experience we believe gives us a huge boost in our preparations for the Yorkshire Area Championships Hepworth Band

Denis Wick

Wonderful group

In response, Claire said: "I'm really excited to be working with the band again. They are a wonderful group of people who produce a fantastic sound. Having left in 2010 following the birth of my son, it's lovely to see many familiar faces and I look forward to what 2023 will bring under Ryan's excellent direction."

Claire will make her concert debut with the band at a special 'New Year Celebration' event in Holmfirth later this month, before the Area contest takes place in Huddersfield in March.