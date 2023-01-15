                 

*
banner

News

Taylor made return for Hepworth

Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

Claire Taylor
  Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

The Hepworth Band has announced the appointment of Claire Taylor as its new principal cornet.

Claire was assistant principal cornet during a highly successful period for the band before taking the principal cornet seat with Thoresby Colliery and more recently being assistant principal cornet with Grimethorpe Colliery.

Huge impact

Welcoming the return of the player to the band, Director of Music Ryan Watkins told 4BR: "Claire brings a wealth of talent and musicianship. Having helped us out over the last few months she has made a huge impact.

She is such a talented player with the quality and experience we believe gives us a huge boost in our preparations for the Yorkshire Area Championships."

She is such a talented player with the quality and experience we believe gives us a huge boost in our preparations for the Yorkshire Area ChampionshipsHepworth Band

Wonderful group

In response, Claire said: "I'm really excited to be working with the band again. They are a wonderful group of people who produce a fantastic sound. Having left in 2010 following the birth of my son, it's lovely to see many familiar faces and I look forward to what 2023 will bring under Ryan's excellent direction."

Claire will make her concert debut with the band at a special 'New Year Celebration' event in Holmfirth later this month, before the Area contest takes place in Huddersfield in March.

        

TAGS: Hepworth

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fontys

Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

January 15 • Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

Claire Taylor

Taylor made return for Hepworth

January 15 • Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

Welsh

South Wales banding commits to return to local contesting

January 15 • It is hoped that south Wales banding will enjoy two Welsh League contests later this year following an encouraging AGM.

Cory

Catch Cory if you can...

January 15 • Cory sell out in Oxford today but you can still catch them in action with the great James Morrison.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top