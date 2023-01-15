Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

The Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition has announced that it is inviting applications from performers from across Europe to take part in its 2023 event.

The second edition of the competition is sponsored by Buffet Crampon and K&G mouthpieces will take place at the Fontys Academy of Music & Performing Arts (AMPA) in Tilburg in the Netherlands on April 15th.

Prizes

Organised by the respected soloist and teacher Robbert Vos it offers a voucher first prize of 500 Euros.

The jury will consist of Besson artist Steven Mead, Jan van den Eijnden, Professor of Horn & AMPA Pre-Course Co-ordinator, and Luc Geraats, Professor of Tuba at AMPA.

Apply

Applications are now open for the First Round which will see participant perform either 'Grand Fantasie Dramatique' by Jules Demersseman or 'For a Flower' by Hermann Pallhuber.

The finalists will perform 'The Four Elements' by Martin Ellerby.

The closing date for applications is March 1st.

Scan the QR code for further details.