National Rule changes to note for Areas

There have been a few important rule changes that bands need to note for the 2023 Regional Championships.

With the series regional championship contests fast approaching, bands are already well into their rehearsal schedules as well as looking to see if they can strengthen their ranks with signings.

They should be aware that there have been some changes to the 2023 rules for the contests that they should be fully aware of — including registration deadlines, the number of qualifying bands from a section and grading.

Regional Secretaries have been informed of the changes.

Changes to National Championship Rules for 2023:

Rule 7a.



The Contest is open to brass bands only, consisting of a maximum of 25 brass players plus percussionists, as required by the band.

A brass player may only play one brass instrument, unless otherwise required by the score. However, a brass player is also allowed to play percussion instrument(s) as required by the band.

Rule 8a.



All players taking part in the contest must be registered with only ONE accredited Registry, and may only compete with the band that holds their Registration. It is the responsibility of the band secretary to apply to the relevant registry for the necessary registration documentation and to comply with the Registry Rules and procedures.

b) The deadline for New Player Registrations & Transfers to be fully received & processed by the Registry is the Friday one week before the contest. (For clarity: transfers will become effective five days later i.e. the Wednesday before the contest).

Rule 13a.

Qualification to the Finals

i. In respect of Sections 1-4, qualification for an invitation will depend on the number of bands entered in the sections at the Regional Championships.

Up to and including 14 bands — two qualify for an invitation

15-19 bands — three qualify for an invitation

20-24 bands — four qualify for an invitation

25 or more bands — five qualify for an invitation.





Appendix 1:

Grading Rules: q.

In the event of a Regional Committee needing to evaluate the number of bands in any given section, the Committee shall have the power to suspend rules 'e' and 'g' with regard to the number of bands promoted or relegated.

The bands affected will be given notice of the Regional Committee's intention, following the Regional Contest and the publishing of the Grading tables that will take effect from the following January.

Bands will be notified that after the following year's contest, a re-evaluation will be effective and the number of promotions and relegations planned for that year. All band secretaries will be notified in writing by the Regional Secretary.