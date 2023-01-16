                 

*
banner

News

National Rule changes to note for Areas

There have been a few important rule changes that bands need to note for the 2023 Regional Championships.

Regionals
  There are some rule changes to note for bands for the Regional Championships.

Monday, 16 January 2023

        

With the series regional championship contests fast approaching, bands are already well into their rehearsal schedules as well as looking to see if they can strengthen their ranks with signings.

They should be aware that there have been some changes to the 2023 rules for the contests that they should be fully aware of — including registration deadlines, the number of qualifying bands from a section and grading.

Regional Secretaries have been informed of the changes.

Changes to National Championship Rules for 2023:

Rule 7a.


The Contest is open to brass bands only, consisting of a maximum of 25 brass players plus percussionists, as required by the band.

A brass player may only play one brass instrument, unless otherwise required by the score. However, a brass player is also allowed to play percussion instrument(s) as required by the band.

Rule 8a.


All players taking part in the contest must be registered with only ONE accredited Registry, and may only compete with the band that holds their Registration. It is the responsibility of the band secretary to apply to the relevant registry for the necessary registration documentation and to comply with the Registry Rules and procedures.

b) The deadline for New Player Registrations & Transfers to be fully received & processed by the Registry is the Friday one week before the contest. (For clarity: transfers will become effective five days later i.e. the Wednesday before the contest).

Rule 13a.
Qualification to the Finals

i. In respect of Sections 1-4, qualification for an invitation will depend on the number of bands entered in the sections at the Regional Championships.

Up to and including 14 bands — two qualify for an invitation
15-19 bands — three qualify for an invitation
20-24 bands — four qualify for an invitation
25 or more bands — five qualify for an invitation.


Appendix 1:

Grading Rules: q.

In the event of a Regional Committee needing to evaluate the number of bands in any given section, the Committee shall have the power to suspend rules 'e' and 'g' with regard to the number of bands promoted or relegated.

The bands affected will be given notice of the Regional Committee's intention, following the Regional Contest and the publishing of the Grading tables that will take effect from the following January.

Bands will be notified that after the following year's contest, a re-evaluation will be effective and the number of promotions and relegations planned for that year. All band secretaries will be notified in writing by the Regional Secretary.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Getzen

New Enzo model launch for Getzen

January 16 • Getzen has teamed up with Enzo Turriziani, principal trombone of the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna State Opera Orchestra to launch a new model.

Time

Closing date looms for ODBBA Contest

January 16 • If bands wish to try out their Area test-pieces under contest conditions, then the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association's event is ideal — but the closing date looms.

Fairey

Wrong Trousers, penguins and cheese for Fairey

January 16 • The WFEL Fairey Band will be joining Wallace and Gromit for a UK tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award winning film 'The Wrong Trousers'.

Regionals

National Rule changes to note for Areas

January 16 • There have been a few important rule changes that bands need to note for the 2023 Regional Championships.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

January 16 • Chinnor Silver Band( 2nd Sec) requires a Cornet Player to help us at our Area contest on the 19th of March (current player has mock exams!) We rehearse on a Wed eve and have an all-day workshop booked with Dr David Thornton to help us in our preparations

SPAL Sovereign Brass

January 16 • TUNED/KIT PERCUSSIONIST needed to complete our line up for the upcoming Midlands regional contest and beyond. If you've an enthusiastic & hardworking outlook we'd love to have you along to be part of our dedicated and forward looking team.

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top