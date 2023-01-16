New Enzo model launch for Getzen

Getzen has teamed up with Enzo Turriziani, principal trombone of the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna State Opera Orchestra to launch a new model.

Enzo Turriziani, principal trombone of the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna State Opera Orchestra and Getzen Musical Instruments have announced the launch of the new 4047ET model.

4BR was informed that Enzo has been developing the instrument — based on the successful 4047DS Getzen model for the past two years, and which features a new single radius, yellow brass sheet tuning slide bow and patented harmonic pillar system.

It also features an interchangeable, sterling silver leadpipe (exclusive to the 4047ET), dome bronze rotor insert and a newly developed, enhanced handslide. It also has new aesthetic custom reserve 'Elk Head' bell engraving.

Much sought after

Speaking about the model, Jonathan Corry of Getzen Ireland said: "The much sought after Getzen 4147IB Custom Reserve trombone which has proved an extremely popular choice within the UK trombone fraternity has had some upgrades.

Currently these trombones can be heard played by Peter Moore, Ian Bousfield, Matthew Gee and Isobel Daws as well as the tenor trombones from the award winning trombone quartet Bone-Afide.

The 2023 model features several design improvements in addition to the 4147IBs already impressive features.

Find out more:

Getzen Ireland Ltd. as the main importer/distributor for Getzen Musical instruments are willing to take any inquiries regarding these new and upgraded class leading trombones and other products manufactured by Getzen.

Find out more: www.getzenireland.com