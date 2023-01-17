Whit welcome for Collins at Tredegar

Composer Dave Collins enjoyed his recent visit up to Tredegar to hear the first performance of his new Whit Friday march.

Tredegar Band once again opened its doors to welcome visitors as they prepare for their forthcoming appearance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester.

Composer Dave Collins made the trip up from his home in Penarth to bring his new march — so hot off the press it's yet to be given a title — to see how it sounded under MD Ian Porthouse's direction.

Whit Friday march

Dave, who works alongside his wife at Welsh National Opera, has written it for the British Bandsman March Composition Competition which supports the efforts of the Tameside and Saddleworth Whit Friday committees. His works are published by BrookWright Music.

With the band already working on premiere performances of Benjamin Britten's 'An American Overture' and Havergal Brian's 'The Battle Song', as well as a new work by Simon Dobson in memory of Bramwell Tovey and 'So Spoke Albion' by Gavin Higgins, they took the opportunity to run through it.

Great band

Speaking about his visit Dave told 4BR: "It was great to heard the work performed, and by such a great band. Supporting the work of volunteers at events such as Whit Friday is so important, so writing the march has an extra resonance."

In response Ian added: "It's always good to welcome composers to Tredegar and the band really enjoyed Dave's work — an authentic march with a little bit of a twist — just what we like playing. We look forward to playing it again and to checking out more of Dave's compositions."