Pippen takes baton for BTM Welsh Area challenge

Jonathan Pippen will return to his former band to lead their challenge at the Brangwyn Hall with the baton.

  Jonathan Pippen will return to lead BTM with the baton

Friday, 20 January 2023

        

The BTM Band has announced that former trombone player Jonathan Pippen will return to lead the band at the Welsh Regional Championships in March.

The freelance musician has performed with leading bands, orchestras and ensembles in a career that has seen him don the colours of Brighouse & Rastrick and Tredegar to the Central Band of the RAF and a host of the leading UK and European orchestras.

More recently he has also enjoyed considerable success with the baton as music director on the West End production of 'Half A Sixpence' and with a number of professional ensembles and bands, including Staines Brass, Staffordshire, Parc & Dare, Raunds Temperance and Wantage.

Talent

Commenting on his appointment he said: "I'm very excited to have been asked to lead my old band for such an important contest.

They have a special place in my heart from my playing time with them and they are a band packed with musical talent."

Experience

In response, Resident MD Jeff Hutcherson added: "I felt it was time after nine years in my role to give myself a break and enjoy playing again for a while. Jon will come in during the final stages of our Area preparation as a new voice, and give this young band the benefit of his knowledge and experience".

The band will start work with Jonathan after the Welsh Open Contest on Saturday 18th February.

        

