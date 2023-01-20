                 

*
banner

News

37 bands look for title take off at NABBA Championships.

There is a fine line-up of bands for the 2023 North American Brass Band Championships at the Von Braun Centre in Alabama in April.

USA Flag
  The Championships take place in Huntsville, Alabama in April

Friday, 20 January 2023

        

It has been announced that 37 bands will compete at the 2023 North American Brass Band Championships.

The event will take place at the Von Braun Centre in Hunstville, Alabama from the 21st-22nd April.

Bands will perform a set-work plus their own-choice test piece selections in each of the Championship, First, Second, Third and Youth Championship and Youth First Section of competitions.

Set tests:


The test-pieces are:

Championship Section: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)
First Section: The Year of the Dragon (Philip Sparke)
Second Section: Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)
Third Section: Sinfonietta No.4 (Etienne Crausaz)
Youth Section: The Saga of Tyrfing (Jacob Vilhelm Larsen)

Adjudicators: John Phillips, Dr Howard Evans, Allan Ramsay, Jessica Sneeringer, Dr T. Andre Faegin, Col (ret.) James Jackson and Dr John Falscow.

For further information go to: www.nabba.org

Competing Bands:

Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band
Atlantic Brass Band
Brass Band of Central Florida
Brass Band of Huntsville
Brass Band of Northern Virginia
Chicago Brass Band
Cincinnati Brass Band
Colorado Brass
Crossroads Brass Band
Dallas Brass Band
Diamond Brass Band
Dublin Metro Brass
Dublin Silver Band
ECU Brass Band
Five Lakes Silver Band
Fountain City Brass Band
Fountain City Youth Brass Academy
Georgia Brass Band
Illinois Brass Band
Jacksonville State University Brass Band
James Madison University Brass Band
Madison Brass Band
MassanuIen Brass Band
Motor City Academy Brass Band
Motor City Brass Band
Natural State Brass Band
Oakland University Brass Band
Old Crown Brass Band
Princeton Brass Band
Roman Festival Brass
San Francisco Brass Band
St. Louis Brass Band
Tampa Brass Band
Triangle Brass Band
Triangle Youth Academy Brass Band
Triangle Youth Brass Band
Watson Brass Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

USA Flag

37 bands look for title take off at NABBA Championships.

January 20 • There is a fine line-up of bands for the 2023 North American Brass Band Championships at the Von Braun Centre in Alabama in April.

McGEE

McGee adds to the Police beat

January 20 • Alex McGee takes over the role of Musical Director of the South Wales Police Band & Drums.

Richard Adams

Adams joins musical leadership team at Derwent Brass

January 20 • The experienced Richard Adams is the latest appointment to the musical team at Derwent Brass.

Pippen

Pippen takes baton for BTM Welsh Area challenge

January 20 • Jonathan Pippen will return to his former band to lead their challenge at the Brangwyn Hall with the baton.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Ratby Cooperative

January 20 • Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors

Deepcar Brass Band

January 20 • The following positions are available to complete our lineup for the Areas on March 4 or permanently if required. TROMBONE (either 2nd or 1st) and back row CORNET. Practice nights Monday & Friday 7.15pm. Consider part time if distances difficult.

Richmond Brass Band

January 18 • Euphonium/baritone and bass vacancies (positions negotiable). Other players welcome.. . We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, and have recently appointed Tariq Ahmed as MD.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top