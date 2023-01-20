37 bands look for title take off at NABBA Championships.

There is a fine line-up of bands for the 2023 North American Brass Band Championships at the Von Braun Centre in Alabama in April.

It has been announced that 37 bands will compete at the 2023 North American Brass Band Championships.

The event will take place at the Von Braun Centre in Hunstville, Alabama from the 21st-22nd April.

Bands will perform a set-work plus their own-choice test piece selections in each of the Championship, First, Second, Third and Youth Championship and Youth First Section of competitions.

Set tests:



The test-pieces are:

Championship Section: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)

First Section: The Year of the Dragon (Philip Sparke)

Second Section: Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)

Third Section: Sinfonietta No.4 (Etienne Crausaz)

Youth Section: The Saga of Tyrfing (Jacob Vilhelm Larsen)

Adjudicators: John Phillips, Dr Howard Evans, Allan Ramsay, Jessica Sneeringer, Dr T. Andre Faegin, Col (ret.) James Jackson and Dr John Falscow.

For further information go to: www.nabba.org

Competing Bands:

Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band

Atlantic Brass Band

Brass Band of Central Florida

Brass Band of Huntsville

Brass Band of Northern Virginia

Chicago Brass Band

Cincinnati Brass Band

Colorado Brass

Crossroads Brass Band

Dallas Brass Band

Diamond Brass Band

Dublin Metro Brass

Dublin Silver Band

ECU Brass Band

Five Lakes Silver Band

Fountain City Brass Band

Fountain City Youth Brass Academy

Georgia Brass Band

Illinois Brass Band

Jacksonville State University Brass Band

James Madison University Brass Band

Madison Brass Band

MassanuIen Brass Band

Motor City Academy Brass Band

Motor City Brass Band

Natural State Brass Band

Oakland University Brass Band

Old Crown Brass Band

Princeton Brass Band

Roman Festival Brass

San Francisco Brass Band

St. Louis Brass Band

Tampa Brass Band

Triangle Brass Band

Triangle Youth Academy Brass Band

Triangle Youth Brass Band

Watson Brass Band