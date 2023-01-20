37 bands look for title take off at NABBA Championships.

It has been announced that 37 bands will compete at the 2023 North American Brass Band Championships.
The event will take place at the Von Braun Centre in Hunstville, Alabama from the 21st-22nd April.
Bands will perform a set-work plus their own-choice test piece selections in each of the Championship, First, Second, Third and Youth Championship and Youth First Section of competitions.
Set tests:
The test-pieces are:
Championship Section: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)
First Section: The Year of the Dragon (Philip Sparke)
Second Section: Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)
Third Section: Sinfonietta No.4 (Etienne Crausaz)
Youth Section: The Saga of Tyrfing (Jacob Vilhelm Larsen)
Adjudicators: John Phillips, Dr Howard Evans, Allan Ramsay, Jessica Sneeringer, Dr T. Andre Faegin, Col (ret.) James Jackson and Dr John Falscow.
For further information go to: www.nabba.org
Competing Bands:
Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band
Atlantic Brass Band
Brass Band of Central Florida
Brass Band of Huntsville
Brass Band of Northern Virginia
Chicago Brass Band
Cincinnati Brass Band
Colorado Brass
Crossroads Brass Band
Dallas Brass Band
Diamond Brass Band
Dublin Metro Brass
Dublin Silver Band
ECU Brass Band
Five Lakes Silver Band
Fountain City Brass Band
Fountain City Youth Brass Academy
Georgia Brass Band
Illinois Brass Band
Jacksonville State University Brass Band
James Madison University Brass Band
Madison Brass Band
MassanuIen Brass Band
Motor City Academy Brass Band
Motor City Brass Band
Natural State Brass Band
Oakland University Brass Band
Old Crown Brass Band
Princeton Brass Band
Roman Festival Brass
San Francisco Brass Band
St. Louis Brass Band
Tampa Brass Band
Triangle Brass Band
Triangle Youth Academy Brass Band
Triangle Youth Brass Band
Watson Brass Band