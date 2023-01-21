                 

Death of Nigel Birch

The death has been announced of the inspirational youth band conductor, Nigel Birch.

  Nigel was an inspiration to countless young performers

Saturday, 21 January 2023

        

The death has been announced of Nigel Birch, who for over 35 years was the inspirational musical driving force of the Lions Youth Band organisation.

Passing

A spokesperson stated: "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lions Youth Brass Musical Director, Nigel Birch.

No words could ever do justice to the amount of hours and hard work that Nigel put into our organisation.

Nigel was our Musical Director for 35 years. He loved each young person that came through Lions as an individual and only ever wanted to see them shine.

He enjoyed all concerts and competitions, but he absolutely loved going on tour, socialising with the players and getting to know them better. He cherished every moment spent with the committee, who he was very proud to call his friends.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Helen, Charlotte, Frankie and the rest of Nigel's family.

Rest in peace Nigel, thank you for the music."

Insight and love

Countless youngsters benefited from his expertise, insight and love of brass band music making, enabling Lions Youth Brass to grow into one of the leading and most respected youth band organisations in the UK, with three levels of ensembles for players aged between 6 and 19.

Numerous players went on to enjoy fulfilling musical careers with the likes of Black Dyke, Foden's and Tredegar as well as enjoying lasting connections to music making of all genres.

Over the years the Lions Youth Band enjoyed considerable contesting and concert success — claiming multiple victories under his baton at the National Youth Band Championships and representing England at the European Youth Band Championships.

Extensive concert tours were also undertaken, as well as a number of high profile concerts, projects and CD recordings.

Awards

Under his direction the band enjoyed a close working relationship with both Foden's and Roberts Bakery Bands through his work with the Love Music Trust organisation.

In 2020 his outstanding contribution to the brass band movement was marked with the presentation of the Brass Bands England Special Award.

On receiving the award, he said: "Thank you to all the wonderful people that have been a part of my banding journey, and also to those people who saw me as a worthy recipient of this award."

Nigel was our Musical Director for 35 years. He loved each young person that came through Lions as an individual and only ever wanted to see them shineLions Brass organisation

Tributes

One of the popular and respected youth band conductors in the movement, his passing has been marked by extensive tributes.

The Foden's Band stated: "Nigel was a former member of Foden's as well as being a close friend of the band. He was inspirational in his tireless work with Lions Youth as well as his encouragement of youth music and the banding movement in general.

Nigel will be sorely missed, and we send our best wishes to all his family at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for the Love Music Trust added: "Nigel Birch was not just an influential educator but also a good friend to all of us here at the Love Music Trust; hence, we were all startled and deeply devastated to learn of his passing today. He was someone who had a wonderful influence on all of us, and we were all better off because of him..."

Contribution

At the draw for the forthcoming National Youth Brass Band Championships, Brass Bands England, said: "Nigel was a legendary figure in youth banding in the UK who made such a huge inspirational contribution to the movement and the well being of youngsters. His legacy is a wonderful band organisation."

Kenny added that it was hoped that Nigel's outstanding contribution will be marked at the event."

Further details concerning the funeral of Nigel Birch will be announced in due course.

        

