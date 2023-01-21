                 

Draw and schedule announced for National Youth Championships

The times of performances of the 37 bands as well as tickets details at the forthcoming National Youth Band Championships of Great Britain have been announced.

National Youth Champs
  The National Youth Championships will take place on 25th March

Saturday, 21 January 2023

        

The draw has taken place for the 2023 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

37 bands will take part in the event which will take place on 25th March at Stockport Grammar School.

Sections

12 ensembles will perform in the non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase Section.

The new Performance Section aims to provide a first taste of competition and will replace the former Elementary and Intermediate sections. Competitors will showcase an own-choice programme to include at least one original work for brass band.

There will be no set test-piece requirement in the Championship Section, giving bands the flexibility to choose music suitable for their own ensemble.

The highest placed English band in the ABRSM Championship Section will be invited to represent the nation in the Development Section of the 2024 European Championships in Palanga.

Two halls are being used to ensure that there is no overlap between bands from the same organisation and that supporters can enjoy the performances.

Organisers Brass Bands England also ensured that competitors that travelled furthest would be placed in the earliest part of the draws in each section.

Speaking about the event BBE stated: "Bands and audiences are asked to treat these times as provisional in case any last-minute clashes become apparent.

In the unlikely event that schedule changes are necessary, these will be confirmed the week commencing 23rd January."

Venue:

The venue will be open to bands and audiences from 8.30am, with the first band performing at 9.00am.

Audiences should head to the Sixth Form Centre to purchase any on-the-day tickets and view and chat to this year's sponsors — Besson and ABRSM — and trade stand exhibitors.

Refreshments will be available to purchase throughout the day, or packed lunches can be brought onto site and consumed in designated areas.

Further details:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

Audience tickets

Audience tickets are available now at an advance rate of £5 for children, £13 for adults, and free for under 5s. Tickets can be booked from the Youth Champs tickets page on the Brass Bands England website.

For further details go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/373

The venue will be open to bands and audiences from 8.30am, with the first band performing at 9.00amBBE

Besson Prodige Showcase Section:


9:00: SHYBB Debut Band
9:24: Lions Debut Band
9:48: Astley Training Band and Boothstown Holy Family Brass Foundations Band
10:12: Macclesfield Youth Training Band
10:36: Dobcross Youth Ensemble
11:00: Delph Youth Band
11:24: Tewit Youth Junior Band
11:48: Milton Keynes Music Hub
12:12: St Ignatius College
12:36: Stockport Schools Brass Band — Junior Band
12:55: Barnet Youth Brass Band
13:14: Ellington Colliery Brass Roots Band

13:40: Results Ceremony

Performance Section:


11:00: Astley Youth Band
11:25: Stockport Schools Brass Band — Intermediate Band
11:50: Lions Academy Band
12:15: St Nicholas CoE Primary Brass Band
12:40: Dobcross Training Band
13:05: St Helens Youth Brass Band
13:30: Macclesfield Junior Brass Band
13:55: Firth Park Academy
14:30: Elland Silver Training Band
14:55: HD9 Community Youth Band
15:20: Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris
15:45: Tewit Youth Intermediate Band
16:10: Enderby Youth Band
16:35: Wantage Youth Brass
17:00: Amersham Youth Band

17:40: Results Ceremony

ABRSM Championship Section:


14:15: Youth Brass 2000
14:44: Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band
15:13: Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band
15:42: Tewit Youth Senior Band
16:11: Lancashire Youth Brass Band
16:40: Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band
17:20: Elland Youth Band
17:49: Dobcross Youth Band
18:18: Lions Youth Brass
18:47: Stockport Schools Brass Band — Senior Band
19:16: Macclesfield Youth Brass Band

20:00: Results Ceremony

        

