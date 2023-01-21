Littlemore takes lead at new band

The experienced Phillip Littlemore has become MD at Abbey Brass, a new band on the Isle of Wight.

Phillip moved to the Isle from Hertfordshire in 2017, where he enjoyed successful tenures at Ware Brass and St. Albans City. In 2022 he became Musical Director of Gosport Solent Brass, taking them to the National Finals in Cheltenham.

He has since enjoyed combining his professional career with his musical one, and has been playing trumpet with the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra whilst keeping strong ties with the brass band world as both a conductor, arranger and adjudicator.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appointment he told 4BR: "Abbey Brass has been going for just over a year and has already achieved some great things. I look forward to working with these talented and committed musicians".

In response, Band Chairman Anthony Hebditch added: "Phillip has known the band from its early days, having played with us on several occasions and donated some of his arrangements and transcriptions to us. Abbey Brass is exceptionally lucky to have secured his services in the next stage of its journey."