Smith subs in at Scottish Championship

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed that Sandy Smith has agreed to replace Owen Farr as part of the adjudication team at the forthcoming Scottish Championships in Perth in March.

The event takes place on the weekend of the 11th & 12th March

Adjudication line-up:

Saturday 11th March:



Second Section: Sandy Smith and John Ward

First Section: Sandy Smith and John Ward

Third Section: Brett Baker and David Ashworth

Sunday 12th March:



Fourth Section: Brett Baker and David Ashworth

Championship Section: Sandy Smith and John Ward

An adjudicator/assessor for the non-contesting 4b Section on Sunday has yet to be announced.