Business and Learning for SBBA

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed that it will host four special workshops following the completion of its Annual General Meeting on Sunday 29th January.

Learning Festival

11.00am: Musical Director Stuart Black introduces delegates to the Messanoic Method of conducting, designed to help ensembles develop a sense of togetherness in the way they respond to the music.

Noon: A performance masterclass by award-winning co-operation band solo euphonium player Chris Flynn.

1.45pm: An insight into Gift Aid by player and financial expert Kelda McMichael, and how it can be of benefit to bands.

2.50pm: Nicholas Garman, secretary of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators, will talk about their Performance Assessment Criteria used in adjudication.

The session will include practical exercises for delegates to write their own assessments of band performances.

During lunch (1.00pm-1.45pm) attendees will be entertained by an ensemble from The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Annual General Meeting:

The AGM starts at 10.00am and will be held at Falkirk Stadium.

Band secretaries are reminded to get in touch with SBBA secretary Tom Allan on sbbasecretary@gmail.com if they are attending.