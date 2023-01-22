Wantage announce Maunders link for Newbury Festival

The Wantage Band will premiere a new work by award winning composer Florence Anna Maunders at the Newbury Festival in May.

The Wantage Band is to work with composer Florence Anna Maunders as they look to further develop exciting musical avenues and relationships in 2023.

The Newbury based composer, musician and educator is playing percussion with the band as well as taking on the role of Musical Director of the Wantage Percussion Academy following in the sticks of Cory's Steve Jones.

Newbury Festival

The winner of a 2022 Royal Philharmonic Society Prize has been commissioned with funding from the Friends of Newbury Spring Festival, to compose a new work for Wantage to perform at this year's festival in May.

Florence is currently writing a work as part of a creative link with the Vale of Glamorgan Festival and Tredegar Band, whilst 'Sewer Crisis', was recently performed to critical acclaim by Fulham Brass Band at the Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival. Wantage will work on the first drafts of the new work in the coming weeks.

Delighted

Speaking about the link, Florence told 4BR: "I'm utterly delighted. It's a wonderful opportunity to collaborate on something new and amazing which I'm sure is going to be an absolute sensation when it's premiered later this year.

It's always a pleasure to work with enthusiastic musicians, and to have a premiere in my hometown — normally I must travel to somewhere like New York, Amsterdam or London!"

Privilege

In response, Associate MD Jon Pippen said: "It's a real privilege to have the opportunity to work with Florence. The commissioning of new music is so important, and this project puts us at the cutting edge. I'm really looking forward to working on it in the coming months and presenting the premiere at the Newbury Spring Festival."

Florence will next appear with the band at their concert on Saturday 4th February at the Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot with Besson cornet artist Dewi Griffiths and guest MD Ian Porthouse.

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased at: www.cornerstone-arts.org/whats/wantage-band-concert-cornet-soloist-dewi-griffiths-0