                 

*
banner

News

Essay prize on offer for Malcolm Arnold brass focus

Students with an interest in the great brass music of Malcolm Arnold have the chance to put their thoughts into writing.

Malcolm Arnold
  The prize is supported by the Malcolm Arnold Trust

Sunday, 22 January 2023

        

The Malcolm Arnold Society has informed 4BR that it hopes to receive entries from the brass banding world for its 2023 Essay Prize.

The focus of the topic to be explored is: 'Malcolm Arnold and his contribution to music for brass instruments'.

Essay Prize

Supported by the Malcolm Arnold Trust, the Essay Prize is open to students under the age of 19. It is intended to encourage inquiry into Arnold's work and to reflect on the experience of performing his music.

The completed essay of between 2500 and 3500 words should be typed in double spacing and will be assessed by Dr Timothy Bowers and Paul Harris (Chair of the Malcolm Arnold Society).

Entries should be submitted by 31st August 2023 to maessay@icloud.com

The author of the winning essay will receive £300 which will also be published in 'Maestro', the annual magazine of the Malcolm Arnold Society. The winning author will also receive a personal letter from Katharine Arnold, Sir Malcolm's daughter.

The Malcolm Arnold Society has also just announced a JustGiving campaign to raise £10,000 to fund the release of a new CD of Arnold's brass music with Foden's Band.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maclolmarnoldfodens

The author of the winning essay will receive £300 which will also be published in 'Maestro', the annual magazine of the Malcolm Arnold Society4BR

Performance help

Society secretary Ken Talbot told 4BR also hopes that bands will also take the opportunity in 2023 to let them know of all performances of his works in concerts, competitions and recordings.

"We are aware that Sir Malcolm's works remain immensely popular for the brass band medium. We would encourage any band who is to perform one of his works to contact us.

We can then update our records and in return we will advertise the upcoming events through our extensive membership to hopefully help increase audiences for them."

Contact:


Contact: ken@malcolmarnoldsociety.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hammonds

The smile says it all...

January 22 • A service of Remembrance brought a smile to the faces at City Hall in Bradford on the weekend.

Malcolm Arnold

Essay prize on offer for Malcolm Arnold brass focus

January 22 • Students with an interest in the great brass music of Malcolm Arnold have the chance to put their thoughts into writing.

Maunders

Wantage announce Maunders link for Newbury Festival

January 22 • The Wantage Band will premiere a new work by award winning composer Florence Anna Maunders at the Newbury Festival in May.

Fodens

Foden's and Gray partner ConductIT project

January 21 • Foden's preparation and performances under Russell Gray are now part of the worldwide (and free) ConductIT programme.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Ratby Cooperative

January 20 • Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors

Deepcar Brass Band

January 20 • The following positions are available to complete our lineup for the Areas on March 4 or permanently if required. TROMBONE (either 2nd or 1st) and back row CORNET. Practice nights Monday & Friday 7.15pm. Consider part time if distances difficult.

Richmond Brass Band

January 18 • Euphonium/baritone and bass vacancies (positions negotiable). Other players welcome.. . We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, and have recently appointed Tariq Ahmed as MD.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top