                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Paul Hindmarsh

In a special extended podcast interview we talk to Paul Hindmarsh about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival — his last as Artistic Director.

Paul Hindmarsh
  Paul Hindmarsh will curate the festival for the final time this year.

Sunday, 22 January 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the 2023 RNCM Brass Festival due to take place in Manchester this weekend, we took the opportunity to enjoy an extended chat with its Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh as he prepares for his 30th and final curation of the showcase event of excellence for the brass band movement.

Performers

We covered what the 2023 weekend had in store from each of the bands, composers and featured soloists, as well as some the added attractions and his thoughts to the future...

The 2023 Festival on Friday 27th January to Sunday 29th January will feature performances from Foden's, Grimethorpe, Wardle Academy Brass, Tredegar, Junior RNCM Brass Band, Black Dyke, RNCM Brass Band, A4 Brass Quintet, Cory, Brighouse & Rastrick.

Soloists include, James Fountain, Isobel Daws, Tom Hutchinson, James Blackford, Daniel Thomas, Michael Cavanagh and Roksana Dabkowska.

Tickets

To book tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/events/

Further information: https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2022/1985.asp

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Paul Hindmarsh

Interview with Paul Hindmarsh

January 22 • In a special extended podcast interview we talk to Paul Hindmarsh about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival — his last as Artistic Director.

Hammonds

The smile says it all...

January 22 • A service of Remembrance brought a smile to the faces at City Hall in Bradford on the weekend.

Malcolm Arnold

Essay prize on offer for Malcolm Arnold brass focus

January 22 • Students with an interest in the great brass music of Malcolm Arnold have the chance to put their thoughts into writing.

Maunders

Wantage announce Maunders link for Newbury Festival

January 22 • The Wantage Band will premiere a new work by award winning composer Florence Anna Maunders at the Newbury Festival in May.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

January 22 • Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic cornet and bass players who would like to join our friendly 4th Section band for the Regional Championship contest in March and beyond.

Ratby Cooperative

January 20 • Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors

Deepcar Brass Band

January 20 • The following positions are available to complete our lineup for the Areas on March 4 or permanently if required. TROMBONE (either 2nd or 1st) and back row CORNET. Practice nights Monday & Friday 7.15pm. Consider part time if distances difficult.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top