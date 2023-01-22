Interview with Paul Hindmarsh

In a special extended podcast interview we talk to Paul Hindmarsh about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival — his last as Artistic Director.

With the 2023 RNCM Brass Festival due to take place in Manchester this weekend, we took the opportunity to enjoy an extended chat with its Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh as he prepares for his 30th and final curation of the showcase event of excellence for the brass band movement.

Performers

We covered what the 2023 weekend had in store from each of the bands, composers and featured soloists, as well as some the added attractions and his thoughts to the future...

The 2023 Festival on Friday 27th January to Sunday 29th January will feature performances from Foden's, Grimethorpe, Wardle Academy Brass, Tredegar, Junior RNCM Brass Band, Black Dyke, RNCM Brass Band, A4 Brass Quintet, Cory, Brighouse & Rastrick.

Soloists include, James Fountain, Isobel Daws, Tom Hutchinson, James Blackford, Daniel Thomas, Michael Cavanagh and Roksana Dabkowska.





Tickets

To book tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/events/

Further information: https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2022/1985.asp