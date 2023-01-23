                 

*
banner

News

ACE U-turn gives ENO funding reprieve

A concerted campaign of protest and support has seen Arts Council England reverse its funding cut to English National Opera for at least another year.

ENO
  ENO was the high profile funding loser in the initial ACE round of grants.

Monday, 23 January 2023

        

After a concerted high-profile campaign that included passionate debate in the Houses of Parliament from MPs across the political divide, it has been announced that English National Opera (ENO) will receive £11.46 million to sustain its productions and work for at least another year.

It followed the news late last year that ENO was to lose its annual £12.8 million grant and that it would have to leave its base in April 2023 to find a new home outside London.

The decision by Arts Council England (ACE) provoked widespread criticism — leaving the future of the company and its many employees at risk.

Shining example

It was argued that with 1 in 7 attendees to ENO under 35, 50% of the audience first time opera goers, 11% of the audience ethnically diverse, and with half of the ENO's audience came from outside London, it was actually a shining example of ACE's own long term strategic ambitions.

In addition, ENO was the first company in the UK to introduce fellowships for ethnically diverse orchestral musicians, choristers and directors and was in the process of recruiting a Chorus Fellowship for Disabled People.

Track record

Speaking to 4BR at the time, ENO Director of Music Martyn Brabbins said: "Our track record in producing world class operatic experiences at the London Coliseum is exemplary and has also been enhanced by a long standing and recognised commitment diversity and inclusion."

The outcry that followed caused both ACE a great deal of embarrassment and bad publicity, with CEO Darren Henley and colleagues enduring a caustic cross examination by MPs.

This grant will provide the ENO with stability and continuity, while they plan their futureCEO, Darren Henley

March 2024 and beyond

Now ACE has said it will invest National Lottery Funding until March 2024 to, "â€¦sustain a programme of work at the ENO's home, the London Coliseum, and at the same time help the ENO start planning for a new base outside London by 2026". It also stated that further investment for 2024-26 would be subject to discussion and application.

Following the reversal of the decision, CEO, Darren Henley was reported as stating: "This grant will provide the ENO with stability and continuity, while they plan their future.

We want to back an exciting programme of work from the ENO in a new home, and make sure it stays part of the brilliant London arts offer at the Coliseum."

In response to the news, ENO chief executive, Stuart Murphy, said it would continue discussions with ACE in "good faith"and looked forward to agreeing funding levels until 2026.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Aobba

Optimism and confidence from Adjudicators

January 23 • The AGM of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators was full of positivity as organisation looks to the future starting at the Areas in a few weeks time.

Jones

A weenie bit of percussion help for the Areas

January 23 • If you are in need of some expert percussion advice and help then all you need to do is get in touch with Cory's Steve 'Weenie' Jones.

Welsh Open

Cross border entertainment set for Newport

January 23 • 14 bands will head to the Riverfront Theatre in Newport in February to provide the entertainment at the Welsh Open.

ENO

ACE U-turn gives ENO funding reprieve

January 23 • A concerted campaign of protest and support has seen Arts Council England reverse its funding cut to English National Opera for at least another year.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

January 22 • Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic cornet and bass players who would like to join our friendly 4th Section band for the Regional Championship contest in March and beyond.

Ratby Cooperative

January 20 • Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors

Deepcar Brass Band

January 20 • The following positions are available to complete our lineup for the Areas on March 4 or permanently if required. TROMBONE (either 2nd or 1st) and back row CORNET. Practice nights Monday & Friday 7.15pm. Consider part time if distances difficult.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top