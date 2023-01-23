Optimism and confidence from Adjudicators

The AGM of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators was full of positivity as organisation looks to the future starting at the Areas in a few weeks time.

A sense of optimism and confidence permeated the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) on the weekend in Manchester.

With membership now close to 100, and with a new crop of six musicians undertaking training, it was stated that that there was much to look forward with a busy contesting season on the horizon.

Positive

Speaking to 4BR, AoBBA secretary Nick Garman said: "We continue to embrace the adjudication requirements of the banding movement in a positive way. Our membership is growing and our commitment to professional development attracts new musicians keen to put something back into the movement.

We are particularly delighted that the forthcoming Area Championships will overwhelming use our members."

Executive

The AGM saw the re-election of Sheona Wade as Chairperson, with an Executive Committee made up of Dr Brett Baker (Vice-Chair); Nicholas Garman (Secretary); Chris King (Treasurer); Christopher Bond (PRO); Martin Heartfield (Trainee Programme Leader) and Dr Robert Childs, Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale, Stan Lippeatt and John Ward (Executive Members).

Presentations were given by Brett Baker and Martin Heartfield on the development of the organisation's new website and handbook, with Chris King providing training on march and hymn tune adjudication. Honorary member, Derek Broadbent delighted everyone with his 'experiences' of a career of judging.

With the 25th anniversary of the organisation next year, Nick said that there was still time for the next generation of judges to be part of its 2023 Young Adjudicators' Scheme.

Denis Wick

Young Adjudicators Scheme

In partnership with the North West and Yorkshire Regional Committees, the initiative is open to those aged 11-18, and aims to test and develop their adjudicating skills mentored by an AoBBA member.

The scheme will take place at the North West Regional Championships on Sunday 26th February at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, and at the Yorkshire Regional Championships on Sunday 5th March at Huddersfield Town Hall.

During the day, the young adjudicators will meet with the official adjudicators to discuss their approaches, and subsequently sit near the adjudicators' box to make their judgements. They will also be provided with a score of the test-piece, remarks sheets and results form.

In addition, tickets to the event will be provided for the participants parent/guardian(s).

Four places

There are four places available at each contest (it is not necessary to attend both dates).

In the first instance, applications are welcomed from those who have not previously taken part in the scheme. Numbers wishing to take part are expected to be high, so early application is encouraged.

More information:



For more information or to apply, contact:

Martin Heartfield

Head of AoBBA Trainee Adjudicator Programme

musicbloke@aol.com

Tel: 07411223221

For more information on AoBBA's trainee programme, visit www.aobba.com