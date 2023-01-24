New lead roles and additions at Denis Wick

New management roles and additions to the worldwide Performance Artists stable has been announced by Denis Wick Products.

Denis Wick Products Ltd has announced further movements in its management structure as well as major additions to its list of Performance Artists.



With an ever growing consumer base, Chicago based Mary Galime has been appointed as Marketing Director within Denis Wick Products, whilst Dr Brett Baker will now be responsible for all artists in becoming Global Artist Liaison & Marketing Lead.

Performance artists

It follows further additions to the list of world class musicians who have become Performance Artists with the iconic brand, including the renowned American trumpet player Luke Spence.

Keen to link up with leading performers in the banding world, trombonists John Barber of Foden's Band and British Army player Tom Challinor have joined.

These are exciting times as we continue to mark our worldwide reputation for excellence and innovation Dr Brett Baker

Denis Wick

Delighted

Talking about the new additions, Dr Brett Baker told 4BR: "We have been particularly delighted that musicians of the calibre of Luke, John and Tom have joined us — further endorsing the Denis Wick iconic identity and excellence of our product lines.

These are exciting times as we continue to mark our worldwide reputation for excellence and innovation."