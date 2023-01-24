Marines head north for concert double

The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood will head to Huddersfield and Hull with their unique brand of entertainment.

The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood is preparing for a weekend of high-profile concert appearances on the first weekend of February.

The ensemble will first appear at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday 3rd February, followed the next day with an eagerly awaited appearance at Hull Minster on 4th February.

Outreach

As part of their outreach commitment to communities, they will be linking up with local music services.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "These are two concert performances we are really looking forward to. We have really worked hard on the programmes and there is something for everyone to enjoy with our approach to entertainment."

Performances

Huddersfield Town Hall

Friday 3rd February

7.30pm

Tickets can be purchased from the box office, by calling 01484 225 755 or from the link:

https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/en-GB/shows/concert%20by%20the%20band%20of%20his%20majesty's%20royal%20marines%20collingwood/events

Hull Minster

Saturday 4th February (4.00pm)

Tickets can be bought from the link:

https://hm.churchsuite.com/events/mbrgcfuq