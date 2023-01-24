                 

*
banner

News

UniBrass announces contest line-ups

There is sure to be a great competitive atmosphere at the forthcoming UniBrass Championships — with titles and European qualification on offer.

UniBrass
  The Championships take place at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 11th February.

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

        

The organisers of the UniBrass Championships have announced the line-up of bands and adjudicators for their event which takes place at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 11th February.

22 university and conservatoire brass bands and over 700 students will take to the stage to perform their 20 minute entertainment sets to entertain a supportive audience and catch the ears of the experienced adjudication teams.

There are debut appearances this year for the University of Bath Brass Band as well as the joint ensemble of Bangor and Liverpool University Brass Band.

The adjudication will be in the hands of Cory MD Philip Harper and horn soloist Sheona Wade in the Trophy Section, whilst Cory's flugel star Helen Williams will be joined by Nailsworth Band MD, Anri Adachi for the Shield Section.

European qualification

As previously confirmed by Brass Bands England, the highest placed English band in the Trophy Section will be invited to represent the nation in the Premier Section of the 2024 European Youth Brass Band Championships.

The day will be rounded off with a concert by Cory Band under Philip Harper.

Tickets

Tickets for what is sure to be another highly entertaining day are available on the Warwick Arts Centre website.

More information and tickets to the contest can be found at:
https://www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information

The adjudication will be in the hands of Cory MD Philip Harper and horn soloist Sheona Wade in the Trophy Section, whilst Cory's flugel star Helen Williams will be joined by Nailsworth Band MD, Anri Adachi for the Shield Section4BR

Trophy Section:

Adjudicators: Philip Harper and Sheona Wade

10:30am: University of Huddersfield Brass Band
11:00am: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band
11:30am: University of Nottingham Brass Band
12.00pm: University of Sheffield
12:30pm: Universities of Manchester Brass Band
13:00pm: Durham University Brass Band
14:15pm: University of Birmingham Brass Band
14:45pm: University of Bristol Brass Band
15:15pm: University of York Brass Band
15:45pm: University of Leeds and Leeds Conservatoire Brass Band
16:15pm: University of Chichester Brass Band


Shield Section:

Adjudicators: Helen Williams and Anri Adachi

10:45am: University of Bath Brass Band
11:15am: University of Lancaster Brass Band
11:45am: King's College London Brass Band
12:15pm: Oxford University Brass Band
12:45pm: University of Warwick Brass Band
13:15pm: Southampton University Brass Band
14:30pm: Bangor and Liverpool Universities' Brass Band
15:00pm: Cardiff University Brass Band
15:30pm: Keele University Brass Band
16:00pm: Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band
16:30pm: Cambridge University Brass Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

UniBrass

UniBrass announces contest line-ups

January 24 • There is sure to be a great competitive atmosphere at the forthcoming UniBrass Championships — with titles and European qualification on offer.

Marines

Marines head north for concert double

January 24 • The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood will head to Huddersfield and Hull with their unique brand of entertainment.

NM Brass

Norwegian bands set focus on return to National challenges

January 24 • The line-up of bands that will take part in the Norwegian National Championships has been announced.

Wales

St David's Day celebration link in Brecon

January 24 • The Band of the Prince of Wales will link up with local choirs to hep celebrate the Patron Saint of Wales.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cinderford Band

January 24 • Cinderford Band (2nd Section and based in Gloucestershire) under our new MD Steve Kane, are looking for a 2nd Trombone player/Bb Bass player to complete our final line up for the West of England Regional Finals in Torquay on Sunday 12th March and beyond.

Croft Silver Band

January 22 • Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic cornet and bass players who would like to join our friendly 4th Section band for the Regional Championship contest in March and beyond.

Ratby Cooperative

January 20 • Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top