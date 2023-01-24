UniBrass announces contest line-ups

There is sure to be a great competitive atmosphere at the forthcoming UniBrass Championships — with titles and European qualification on offer.

The organisers of the UniBrass Championships have announced the line-up of bands and adjudicators for their event which takes place at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 11th February.

22 university and conservatoire brass bands and over 700 students will take to the stage to perform their 20 minute entertainment sets to entertain a supportive audience and catch the ears of the experienced adjudication teams.

There are debut appearances this year for the University of Bath Brass Band as well as the joint ensemble of Bangor and Liverpool University Brass Band.

The adjudication will be in the hands of Cory MD Philip Harper and horn soloist Sheona Wade in the Trophy Section, whilst Cory's flugel star Helen Williams will be joined by Nailsworth Band MD, Anri Adachi for the Shield Section.

European qualification

As previously confirmed by Brass Bands England, the highest placed English band in the Trophy Section will be invited to represent the nation in the Premier Section of the 2024 European Youth Brass Band Championships.

The day will be rounded off with a concert by Cory Band under Philip Harper.

Tickets

Tickets for what is sure to be another highly entertaining day are available on the Warwick Arts Centre website.

More information and tickets to the contest can be found at:

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information

Trophy Section:

Adjudicators: Philip Harper and Sheona Wade

10:30am: University of Huddersfield Brass Band

11:00am: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band

11:30am: University of Nottingham Brass Band

12.00pm: University of Sheffield

12:30pm: Universities of Manchester Brass Band

13:00pm: Durham University Brass Band

14:15pm: University of Birmingham Brass Band

14:45pm: University of Bristol Brass Band

15:15pm: University of York Brass Band

15:45pm: University of Leeds and Leeds Conservatoire Brass Band

16:15pm: University of Chichester Brass Band





Shield Section:

Adjudicators: Helen Williams and Anri Adachi

10:45am: University of Bath Brass Band

11:15am: University of Lancaster Brass Band

11:45am: King's College London Brass Band

12:15pm: Oxford University Brass Band

12:45pm: University of Warwick Brass Band

13:15pm: Southampton University Brass Band

14:30pm: Bangor and Liverpool Universities' Brass Band

15:00pm: Cardiff University Brass Band

15:30pm: Keele University Brass Band

16:00pm: Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band

16:30pm: Cambridge University Brass Band