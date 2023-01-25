Beazer double as Unite look forward to new year

Unite the Union Band celebrated a fine 2022 at their recent awards evening — but they are mow looking ahead to see what the new year brings.

Unite the Union Band recently held their annual awards evening to celebrate the excellence and commitment of individuals that led to the success for the band in 2022.

Beazer double

Principal cornet Maria Beazer (above) was deservedly presented with both the Musical Director's 'Outstanding Player of the Year' and the 'Players' Player of the Year' accolades in recognition of her wonderful performances throughout 2022.

Solo trombone, Chris Chung was awarded 'Soloist of the Year' in recognition of his series of outstanding individual contributions to performances on the contest and concert stage, whilst a delighted horn and baritone team claimed the 'Section of the Year' title.

Jim Eberlin was presented with the deserved 'Bandsperson of the Year' award, whilst the band also took the opportunity to recognise the long service of horn player, Trevor Goodson, who has been a loyal member since 1978.

Look forward

Speaking about the event, Musical Director, Jonathan Beatty told 4BR: "The band enjoyed an extremely successful 2022 and it was a pleasure to present the awards.

We continue to build and progress and I look forward to seeing what 2023 brings for us all."