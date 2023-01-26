                 

Black Dyke ready for double festival appearances

The Yorkshire champion is putting the final preparations in place for its performance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival as well as its own event in Huddersfield in June.

Black Dyke
  Black Dyke has already gained applause on the concert stage in 2023

Thursday, 26 January 2023

        

The Black Dyke Band has prepared for its forthcoming appearance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival with a high-profile concert at Symphony Hall as well as putting the final pieces in place for their own festival in Huddersfield in June.

The Birmingham event saw the Queensbury band perform works from their established concert repertoire with solo features for Brett Baker, Gavin Saynor, Stephanie Binns, Richard Marshall and Daniel Thomas.

Beethoven

However, they also gave the audience the opportunity to hear Philip Wilby's major work, 'Beethoven', which they will also play at the RNCM Festival on Saturday evening.

"We were thrilled by the response from the audience at Symphony Hall,"Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Child told 4BR.

"We've come back from a short Christmas break straight into a busy schedule of concerts, and now we are really looking forward to the RNCM Brass Band Festival.

Showcase

It's a real showcase of excellence and in addition to Philip Wilby's great work, we have Daniel Thomas giving the world premiere of a new euphonium concerto entitled 'Venice' by Judith Bingham, as well as other world premieres from Peter Graham and Fredrick Schjelderup.

All that and Michael Cavanagh is performing the baritone concerto 'Turbulence, Torque and Tide' and we will still have time fit in 'Music from the Elizabethan Court' and revisit Edward Gregson's masterful 'The World Rejoicing."

Black Dyke Festival

As for their own Black Dyke Band Festival, which supported by Geneva Instruments will take place Sunday 4th June at Huddersfield Town Hall (3.00pm), he said: "That is also another highlight in this year's calendar.

It's become an established part of our outreach work with the chance for people to enjoy spotlight features and workshops with the band."

Grand finale

Prof Childs said that the day will once again be rounded off with a Gala Concert featuring all the participants alongside Black Dyje Band.

"That's always a great way to finish off a brilliant day, especially as this year we will be performing music for everyone including the exciting opener 'Out of Reach', 'Black Dyke at the Movies' and Respighi's 'Pines of Rome'."

Prof Childs revealed that the second half will showcase the Yorkshire Youth Band with the entertaining 'Brass Rock' and by Paul Lovatt-Cooper's 'Dreamcatchers'.

The will see Black Dyke, joined the Yorkshire Youth Band, Armthorpe Elmfield, Delph, Littleborough, Murley Bands performing classics including 'Blaze Away', 'Trisch Trasch Polka', 'For the Beauty of the earth', 'Reet Petite' and 'Fire in the Blood'.

The Black Dyke Band Festival has become an established part of our outreach work with the chance for people to enjoy spotlight features and workshops with the bandProf Nicholas Childs

Tickets:

Tickets can be obtained from Huddersfield Town Hall Town Hall Box Office 01484 225755

For further information contact Alison Childs, Festival Administrator on alison4horn@btinternet.com

RNCM tickets:

RNCM Festival of Brass tickets:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band-2/

        

Black Dyke

