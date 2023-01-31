Councils in Scotland are reportedly looking at making cuts that could directly affect the teaching of music and free music tuition in schools.

It has been reported by both 'The Scotsman' newspaper and the 'Times Educational Supplement' that Midlothian Council in Scotland has put forward plans to cut free instrumental teaching.

It has been stated that the decision will affect pupils who are not taking Scottish Qualifications Authority exams such as Highers of National 5s in music as part of a plan that would see overall education budget savings of £520,000.

If agreed by the full council, it has been reported that it would save the council £444,000 a year with 8.8 full time job equivalents withdrawn.

Protesters

Protesters believe that the decision would be contrary to a Scottish Government pledge to make music lessons free for all.

One of those is Alastair Orr, an instrumental music instructor with over 30 years of experience.

He has long campaigned for the protection of instrumental music and vocal tuition in schools. He described Midlothian Council's proposal as "a dangerous and ill-thought-through proposal".

He added: "If implemented, this would see only those pupils sitting [Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA)] music examinations receiving music tuition.

Running the music service this way — just for those sitting SQA exams — would choke off those receiving tuition in primary schools and in early secondary. Effectively, over time, allowing the service to die."

Within funding

In its proposal, Midlothian Council stated: "As a result of a Scottish government and [local authorities' body] Cosla agreement, no charging fees for children learning a musical instrument was introduced academic session 2021-22.

The proposal is to operate an instrumental music service within the funding provided by the Scottish government; this will equate to £206,000."

However, protesters such as Mr Orr feel that this funding — which amounts to £8 million for the current academic year — was meant to cover fees charged to families, not the whole cost of delivering the music service.

They are now said to be beginning to mobilise to oppose the plans which could result in the most extreme proposals being revised or cancelled. It was stated that "if councils are flying a kite, it needs to be metaphorically shot down".

Council cuts

The cuts being considered by Midlothian follow the news that Glasgow City Council is reportedly also looking at saving proposals that could result in teaching jobs in saving £51 million.

Scotland's First minister Nicola Sturgeon has been asked about some of the cuts being considered by councils and stated that this was, "the time of year when we hear lots of reports about the savings options that different councils are considering"and added that, "very often, those proposals do not proceed."

Unthinkable

Meanwhile the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland (ADES) said there was, "no doubt that the scale of financial savings is unprecedented and follows year-on-year cuts over the last ten-year period.

Councils are now considering what was previously unthinkable, such as shortening the school week or reducing teacher numbers."

School Leaders Scotland general secretary Jim Thewliss also said, "some of the things we are starting to hear discussed now have never been discussed before".