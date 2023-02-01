                 

GUS mark 90th anniversary with first public performance

The GUS Band has marked its 90th anniversary by playing the very first piece of music that was placed on its concert stands.

GUS Band
  The band will be featuring music from its archives in concerts throughout the year.

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

The GUS Band will celebrate its 90th birthday this year with several special commemorative events and projects.

And thanks to a recent piece of great archive work from principal cornet James Screaton, they will also do so by being able to perform the very first piece of music they officially played in public — the march 'Naworth Castle' by James Ord Hume.

Ord Hume

Ord Hume was born in 1864 and became one of the most influential brass band musicians of his era. He died just before the formation of the band in November 1932, bestowing the movement with numerous marches and other works that have been played ever since.

Although his biography does not note when the march itself was written, the 14th century castle is to be found near the town of Brampton in Cumbria, and now the family home of the Earl of Carlisle.

Australian source

The band was able to source the march from a band in Australia, and recently took the opportunity to perform the work publicly 90 years to the day of their formation on January 20th.

Other works that have played a major part in the band's musical history will now be performed during 2023 — including 'Deep Harmony', 'The Post Horn Gallop' and 'Lavinia', whilst the band will host their first celebration concert on 18th February at the Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell (NN14 6FF) entitled 'From Rothwell with Love' —

Further information:

For further concert information go to:
https://www.priorbooking.com/e/from-rothwell-with-love-the-gus-band-in-concert-7-30pm

        

