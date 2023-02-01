Black Dyke Band's RNCM performance on Radio 3

The Black Dyke Band's RNCM Brass Band Festival concert will be featured on BBC Radio 3 this evening.

The Black Dyke Band's 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival performance is to be featured in full on BBC Radio 3 this evening (Wednesday 1st February) at 7.30pm.

Conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs, it will also include an interview with the festival's outgoing Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh speaking to presenter Tom Redmond, as well as CD music from the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble.

The programme will be available to listen to again after the initial broadcast

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001hg99

Programme:

Music from the Elizabethan Court (William Byrd and John Bull arr. Howarth)

i. The Earle of Oxford's Marche (William Byrd)

ii. Pavane (John Bull)

iii. The King's Hunting Jigg (Bull)

Venice (Judith Bingham) (world premiere)

Soloist: Daniel Thomas

Interval:

Music (from CD)

Suite: Rose Without a Thorn (King Henry VIII arr. Howarth)

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Artistic Director of the RNCM Brass Band Festival, Paul Hindmarsh in conversation with Tom Redmond.

Out of Reach (Fredrick Schjelderup) (world premiere)

Turbulence, Torque and Tide (Peter Graham)

Soloist: Michael Cavanagh

Hymn for Bram (Peter Graham) (world premiere)

Beethoven (Philip Wilby)