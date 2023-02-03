New quartet boost for Whitburn ahead of Perth and Malmo challenges

Four new players join the ranks of the defending Scottish Champion as they look ahead to major contest appearances in the next few months.

The Whitburn Band has welcomed four new signings in time for its defence of its Scottish Championship title in March.

Signings

Charlie Boax and Emma Close made their debuts at the Scottish Open late last year, whilst Ailish Gracie and Reece Ward-Murray don the red jackets for the their first contest appearance in Perth.

Charlie has been appointed solo baritone. The 16-year-old comes from Irvine & Dreghorn Band is the current solo baritone of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and has been a Scottish Solo Champion in both the 'Under-12' and 'Intermediate' age categories.

Her arrival has enabled the experienced Evelyn Bradley, who has served for many years as solo euphonium and solo baritone to move to second baritone.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland student Emma joins on second trombone.

The 18-year-old is a former member of Verwood Concert Brass, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. Emma has also just been appointed Principal Trombone of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland.

Emma replaces Robyn Anderson, a fellow student at the Royal Conservatoire, who leaves Whitburn to concentrate on her final year of studies.

Cornets

Ailish also studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has joined on the solo cornet team.

The 19-year-old comes started playing a decade ago under the tutelage of her grandad, the conductor Robert McDonald. A former member of Arbroath Instrumental, Dundee Instrumental and Kirkintilloch Kelvin Bands, one of her highlights of her playing career was performing in China with Carnoustie High School's Band in 2018.

The final member of the new quartet is Reece Ward-Murray, who the back row cornet team.

The 23-year-old started at Peebles Burgh Silver Band before joining Newtongrange, where he progressed to become 'bumper-up'.

He was part of the band that won the First Section Scottish Championship title in 2017 and has also performed with Kirkintilloch Band.

We would like to welcome Charlie, Emma, Ailish and Reece as they join Whitburn at an exciting time ahead of the Scottish championships and our participation at the European Championships in Malmo Whitburn Band

Speaking about the new arrivals, Band Manager Charlie Farren said: "We would like to welcome Charlie, Emma, Ailish and Reece as they join Whitburn at an exciting time ahead of the Scottish championships and our participation at the European Championships in Malmo."

He added: "We also thank Robyn for her time with the band and wish her every success in the future, and Evelyn who continues to be a remarkable servant and performer with us."