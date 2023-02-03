                 

*
banner

News

New quartet boost for Whitburn ahead of Perth and Malmo challenges

Four new players join the ranks of the defending Scottish Champion as they look ahead to major contest appearances in the next few months.

Whitburn
  Whitburn has welcomed the new quartet of players

Friday, 03 February 2023

        

The Whitburn Band has welcomed four new signings in time for its defence of its Scottish Championship title in March.

Signings

Charlie Boax and Emma Close made their debuts at the Scottish Open late last year, whilst Ailish Gracie and Reece Ward-Murray don the red jackets for the their first contest appearance in Perth.

Charlie has been appointed solo baritone. The 16-year-old comes from Irvine & Dreghorn Band is the current solo baritone of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and has been a Scottish Solo Champion in both the 'Under-12' and 'Intermediate' age categories.

Her arrival has enabled the experienced Evelyn Bradley, who has served for many years as solo euphonium and solo baritone to move to second baritone.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland student Emma joins on second trombone.

The 18-year-old is a former member of Verwood Concert Brass, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. Emma has also just been appointed Principal Trombone of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland.

Emma replaces Robyn Anderson, a fellow student at the Royal Conservatoire, who leaves Whitburn to concentrate on her final year of studies.

Cornets

Ailish also studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has joined on the solo cornet team.

The 19-year-old comes started playing a decade ago under the tutelage of her grandad, the conductor Robert McDonald. A former member of Arbroath Instrumental, Dundee Instrumental and Kirkintilloch Kelvin Bands, one of her highlights of her playing career was performing in China with Carnoustie High School's Band in 2018.

The final member of the new quartet is Reece Ward-Murray, who the back row cornet team.

The 23-year-old started at Peebles Burgh Silver Band before joining Newtongrange, where he progressed to become 'bumper-up'.

He was part of the band that won the First Section Scottish Championship title in 2017 and has also performed with Kirkintilloch Band.

We would like to welcome Charlie, Emma, Ailish and Reece as they join Whitburn at an exciting time ahead of the Scottish championships and our participation at the European Championships in MalmoWhitburn Band

Welcome

Speaking about the new arrivals, Band Manager Charlie Farren said: "We would like to welcome Charlie, Emma, Ailish and Reece as they join Whitburn at an exciting time ahead of the Scottish championships and our participation at the European Championships in Malmo."

He added: "We also thank Robyn for her time with the band and wish her every success in the future, and Evelyn who continues to be a remarkable servant and performer with us."

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Trombone Spotlight at Black Dyke Band Festival

February 3 • The Queensbury Band trombone team will be on hand in Huddersfield for the Black Dyke Band Festival — so why not join them...

Cross

Death of Ronald Jackson

February 3 • The death has been announced of Ronald Jackson, a founder member of the Weston Band.

Percussion

Still time to hit the annual Percussion Day at the RNCM

February 3 • There is still time to register for a full day of all things percussion at the RNCM in Manchester this weekend.

Whitburn

New quartet boost for Whitburn ahead of Perth and Malmo challenges

February 3 • Four new players join the ranks of the defending Scottish Champion as they look ahead to major contest appearances in the next few months.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band -

Sunday 5 February • Glossop Old Bandroom . Derby St.. SK138LP SK138LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Westoe Brass Band

Sunday 5 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

February 2 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the 1st section the band carries out a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held in our purpose built hall in Bilton, Rugby, meaning equipment is set-up ready for rehearsals.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top