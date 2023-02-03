Trombone Spotlight at Black Dyke Band Festival

The Queensbury Band trombone team will be on hand in Huddersfield for the Black Dyke Band Festival — so why not join them...

There will be a special 'Trombone Spotlight' at the forthcoming Black Dyke Festival, supported by Geneva Instruments which will take place Sunday 4th June at Huddersfield Town Hall (3.00pm).

The ensemble featuring Dr Brett Baker, Gary Reed, Adam Warburton and Adam Reed will be on hand to lead trombone delegates through the day with specialised tuition, workshops and ensemble playing.

Brett told 4BR: "The trombone players we connect at the Festival are always some of the very best people we come across in banding — eager, fun and committed. As with the festival as a whole it's become an established and important part of our outreach work."

Register

You can register for the Trombone Spotlight (Grade 5 standard and above) by contacting: brett.trombone@googlemail.com

The cost is £10 per person

The trombone players we connect at the Festival are always some of the very best people we come across in banding — eager, fun and committed Dr Brett Baker

Denis Wick

Event tickets

Tickets for the concert can be obtained from Huddersfield Town Hall Town Hall Box Office: 01484 225755

For further information contact Alison Childs, Festival Administrator on alison4horn@btinternet.com