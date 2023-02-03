Trombone Spotlight at Black Dyke Band Festival

There will be a special 'Trombone Spotlight' at the forthcoming Black Dyke Festival, supported by Geneva Instruments which will take place Sunday 4th June at Huddersfield Town Hall (3.00pm).
The ensemble featuring Dr Brett Baker, Gary Reed, Adam Warburton and Adam Reed will be on hand to lead trombone delegates through the day with specialised tuition, workshops and ensemble playing.
Brett told 4BR: "The trombone players we connect at the Festival are always some of the very best people we come across in banding — eager, fun and committed. As with the festival as a whole it's become an established and important part of our outreach work."
Register
You can register for the Trombone Spotlight (Grade 5 standard and above) by contacting: brett.trombone@googlemail.com
The cost is £10 per person
Event tickets
Tickets for the concert can be obtained from Huddersfield Town Hall Town Hall Box Office: 01484 225755
For further information contact Alison Childs, Festival Administrator on alison4horn@btinternet.com