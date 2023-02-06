                 


Hey Nolly, Nolly

The life of the iconic 1970s soap star Noele Gordon has been brought to life with a cameo musical role for Boro' Brass.

Nolly
  The actor (bottom left) joined the band on the bus for the filming of the farewell docks scene

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

The life of Noele Gordon, one of the UKs most famous soap stars is currently being broadcast on the ITVX streaming platform with a general release due later this year.

Starring Helena Bonham Carter, the three-part series also features a cameo role for Boro' Brass, a non-competitive band from near Rochdale. In July last year they enjoyed a day of filming alongside the star, kitted out in 1980s hairdos, glasses and uniforms for one of its iconic scenes.

18 million

Noele Gordon, 'Nolly' to her friends, played the matriarch figure Meg Richardson in the daytime soap opera 'Crossroads' which started in 1964.

At its peak it in the mid-1970s it attracted over 18 million viewers thanks to the dramas at a fictitious Birmingham motel, but also by Gordon's own personality and the wonky sets and production values that at times made it an unexpected comedy delight.

However in 1982 Gordon was axed from the show with the television bosses simply saying "all good things must come to an end".

'Nolly' draws on different strands Gordon's life — including the controversial farewell scene when her character was shipped off into the sun on the QE2 to 'start a new life' — accompanied by the sound of a band playing 'Life on the Ocean Waves'.

It was filmed at Liverpool Docks, with the band meeting up with the actors after a 5.30am start and recording the scene.

Waved off

Speaking about their involvement, Boro' Brass MD Laura Whitaker, told 4BR: "Luckily we had a connection to the production company.

They needed 16 or so players for the role which was to play as Nolly was waved off at the docks to the sounds of 'Life on the Ocean Waves' which was arranged by a talented cornet player Sam Townsend.

It was a bit of a surreal experience as only a few of the older members first knew who she was!. Then we had to get up at 5.30am, go to have 1980s crimped hairdos and glasses and then sit on the bus with Helena Bonham Carter dressed as Noele Gordon!"

Laura added: "She and the rest of the cast were wonderful, and the band loved every minute of it, especially as we were told that our playing was originally going to be dubbed, but when they heard us, they used it live for the scene."



ITV screening

The band has already enjoyed their performance and are now looking forward to the ITV screening later in the year.

"We had a watch party last weekend and we were thrilled to be apart of it. The band has 38 members and has come such a long way since starting as a Training Band as part of the Littleborough Brass family.

Now we even started out own training section and we hope to perform at the Wychavon Festival later in the year as we continue to build on our new found fame!"

        

