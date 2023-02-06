Death of Geoffrey Brand

The death has been announced of one of the most influential figures in the second half of the 20th century brass band movement.

The death has been announced of Geoffrey Brand, one of the most remarkable figures of the second half of the 20th century brass band movement.

In a short statement it was stated: "Geoffrey Brand's family are deeply saddened to announce his death at the age of 96. He died peacefully on Sunday February 5th and his daughter, Gill, and son, Michael were with him during his last days.

He was a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he and his wife, Violet, had a wonderfully happy and long marriage before her death nearly three years ago.

He will be remembered as a brilliant conductor, particularly of brass and wind bands, and an imaginative musical entrepreneur. His live performances and rehearsals inspired players and audiences throughout the world and his outstanding recordings will continue to do so."

Further details will follow