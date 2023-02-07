Double performance boost prize at UniBrass Championships

The winners of the UniBrass Trophy and Shield contest will gain an extra high profile performance boost at the European and Brass in Concert Championships.

University and Conservatoire bands around the UK are currently putting their final musical preparations in place ahead of the UniBrass Championships at Warwicks Arts Centre this weekend.

There will also be plenty to play for in addition to being crowned UniBrass Trophy and Shield Champion respectively.

Euros and BiC

As part of a partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE) and the Brass in Concert Championship, it has been confirmed that the Trophy and Shield winners will be invited to perform at the European Youth Championships in Palanga in 2024 and at this year's Brass in Concert Championship in Gateshead.

As previously announced by BBE, the UniBrass Trophy winner, will be invited to be the English representative at the 2024 European Youth Band Premier Section Championship in Palanga, Lithuania as part of their hosting of the main EBBC event. Players under the age of 22 will be eligible to compete at the contest.

Meanwhile, the winner of the UniBrass Shield contest will be invited to give a guest performance at Sage Gateshead as part of the 2023 Brass in Concert Championships.

Performance opportunities

Speaking about the initiative, Thomas Hicken, Chair of the UniBrass Foundation said: "It's exciting to be able to give university brass bands not one, but two brand new performance opportunities.

We'd like to thank Brass Bands England, the European Brass Band Championships, and Brass in Concert for helping us create these opportunities to celebrate the future of brass bands."

UniBrass Championships

The UniBrass Championships take place on Saturday 11th February at Warwick Arts Centre and will feature over 700 student performers from 22 universities and conservatoires. European Champion Cory will end the day with a gala concert.

Tickets for both the UniBrass contest and Cory Band gala concert can be purchased from the Warwick Arts Centre box office.

For those not able to attend the whole contest will be live streamed at www.unibrass.co.uk