Tuition opportunities at Guildhall School

A special four day course is being at the Guildhall School of Music in April aimed at helping young players develop their skills.

The Guildhall School of Music will be hosting a four-day course from Monday 3rd to Thursday 6th April aimed at young brass, percussion, wind and string players aged between 8 and 14.

The four-day in-person course will support young musicians to nurture their creativity and develop their skills in a friending environment.

Wide range

Participants will experience a wide range of music in different performance settings including orchestra, small ensembles, and choir and culminates in an informal concert for friends and family, including a piece of original music, created as a group.

It will be led by Spencer Down (Brass Coordinator at Junior Guildhall and Creative Director & Head of Music at Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross).

Further details

Further details can be found at:

https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/study-with-guildhall/short-courses-summer-schools/find-a-short-course-or-summer-school/easter-music-course