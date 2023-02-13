                 

Tuition opportunities at Guildhall School

A special four day course is being at the Guildhall School of Music in April aimed at helping young players develop their skills.

  The course will take place from the 3rd to the 6th April

The Guildhall School of Music will be hosting a four-day course from Monday 3rd to Thursday 6th April aimed at young brass, percussion, wind and string players aged between 8 and 14.

The four-day in-person course will support young musicians to nurture their creativity and develop their skills in a friending environment.

Wide range

Participants will experience a wide range of music in different performance settings including orchestra, small ensembles, and choir and culminates in an informal concert for friends and family, including a piece of original music, created as a group.

It will be led by Spencer Down (Brass Coordinator at Junior Guildhall and Creative Director & Head of Music at Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross).

Further details

Further details can be found at:
https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/study-with-guildhall/short-courses-summer-schools/find-a-short-course-or-summer-school/easter-music-course

        

