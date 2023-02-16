Flood damage hits New Zealand champions

Devastating floods have impacted on New Zealand B Grade Champion Auckland City Brass.

The devastating effects of extensive flooding that has hit New Zealand in the last month has also been felt by its brass bands.

The bandroom of the current B Grade national champion Auckland City Brass was submerged in over 4 feet of water after rainfall 50% above any previous recorded record hit their area of the country.

Such was the speed and ferocity of the deluge that it was impossible to take evasive action, and although most of their instruments can be cleaned and repaired, over 75% of their library has been lost with percussion gear, chairs and bandroom equipment and facilities completely ruined.

Thankfully, items of memorabilia and trophies were displayed above the water line.

Luckier than others

MD Mark Close told 4BR: "We have been luckier than many others in recent times due to the severe weather, but this is still a huge blow. We are now renting temporary accommodation, as the estimate to repair our heritage-listed band room is between six months and a year."

Mark added that despite this most-unwelcome start the year, the band is moving on in good spirits, and looking forward to defending their title in Dunedin in July.

Help

The Band has set up a givealittle page, so if anyone wishes to make a donation, large or small, then it will be gratefully received. https://givealittle.co.nz/org/acb