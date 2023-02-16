                 

*
banner

News

Cross border entertainment on offer in Newport

The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place in Newport this weekend with 14 bands taking to the stage.

Welsh Open
  The Welsh Open will take place at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport

Thursday, 16 February 2023

        

The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Saturday (18th February).

14 bands will take to the stage with their programmes hoping to catch the ear of adjudicator Glyn Williams as well showcasing their sets to a supportive audience.

The winner will get their hands on the magnificent CISWO Trophy and £1,000 in prize money. The link to the British Open Spring Festival will see the highest placed qualifying band gain an invitation to the 2023 Senior Trophy.

Compere David Hayward will welcome everyone as the action kicks off at 11.00am. There will be a comfort break after band number 7.

Youth fund raising

Before the announcement of the results there will be a short concert given by the South Wales Youth Band who will be representing Wales at the European Youth Championships in Malmo alongside Cory and Tredegar.

The youngsters fund raising effort are also being supported by Tredegar in a joint concert being held at Tonyrefail Community School on Saturday 4th March, whilst the well known instrument and percussion hire business Ev-entz is donating 10% of all its sales on the day as well as a donation to help them too — so please go along and buy something off their trade stand!

Tickets can be purchased at the box office on the day.

Draw:


1. Lewis Merthyr
2. Parc & Dare
3. Filton Concert Brass
4. Pontardulais Town
5. Brunel Brass
6. BTM
7. Llwydcoed
8. Tylorstown
9. Tongwynlais Temperance
10. Jackfield
11. Michaelmersh Silver
12. Ebbw Valley Brass
13. Burry Port
14. City of Cardiff (M1)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Welsh Open

Cross border entertainment on offer in Newport

February 16 • The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place in Newport this weekend with 14 bands taking to the stage.

rncm Brass Band Festival

RNCM Brass Band Festival highlights on Wobplay

February 16 • The outstanding concerts from Foden's and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Russell Gray

Gray to lead conducting course in Livingston

February 16 • Russell Gray will join forces with the Bathgate Band organisation and Stuart Black to run a special weekend conducting course — and you can book your place on it.

Fodens

Foden's to head to Morley

February 16 • The National Champion will be in Morley on Saturday 4th March as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

What's on »

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - North West Area Preview Evening

Sunday 19 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 16 • Mereside Brass are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Sidmouth Town Band

February 16 • An exciting opportunity has arisen for a trombone player (bass or tenor) to join Sidmouth Town Band, a first section band based in East Devon, with a varied programme of engagements and contesting. Rehearsals are on Tues and Fri in bespoke band-room

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top