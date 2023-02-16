Cross border entertainment on offer in Newport

The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place in Newport this weekend with 14 bands taking to the stage.

The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Saturday (18th February).

14 bands will take to the stage with their programmes hoping to catch the ear of adjudicator Glyn Williams as well showcasing their sets to a supportive audience.

The winner will get their hands on the magnificent CISWO Trophy and £1,000 in prize money. The link to the British Open Spring Festival will see the highest placed qualifying band gain an invitation to the 2023 Senior Trophy.

Compere David Hayward will welcome everyone as the action kicks off at 11.00am. There will be a comfort break after band number 7.

Youth fund raising

Before the announcement of the results there will be a short concert given by the South Wales Youth Band who will be representing Wales at the European Youth Championships in Malmo alongside Cory and Tredegar.

The youngsters fund raising effort are also being supported by Tredegar in a joint concert being held at Tonyrefail Community School on Saturday 4th March, whilst the well known instrument and percussion hire business Ev-entz is donating 10% of all its sales on the day as well as a donation to help them too — so please go along and buy something off their trade stand!

Tickets can be purchased at the box office on the day.

Draw:



1. Lewis Merthyr

2. Parc & Dare

3. Filton Concert Brass

4. Pontardulais Town

5. Brunel Brass

6. BTM

7. Llwydcoed

8. Tylorstown

9. Tongwynlais Temperance

10. Jackfield

11. Michaelmersh Silver

12. Ebbw Valley Brass

13. Burry Port

14. City of Cardiff (M1)