Report & Result: 2023 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship

Ebbw Valley Brass splish, splosh, splash their way to the title and prize money at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport to secure the 25th Welsh Open title.

Ebbw Valley Brass took the entertainment honours at the 25th Welsh Open in Newport as they opened their 2023 contesting season with an impressive cross border victory.

Their 'Splish, Splash, Splosh' set under MD Gareth Ritter saw them claim the impressive CISWO Challenge Trophy plus £1,000 first prize, whilst their 'Best Percussion' section and outstanding xylophone soloist Philip Howells adding further silverware to polish.

Had everything

Adjudicator Glyn Williams was certainly impressed by the band from the top of the Heads of the Valley road, summing up his written remarks by saying: "A brilliant performance from start to finish that had absolutely everything. Bravo soloists, band and MD."

As the penultimate band of a very well run contesting day, they opened with the vibrant sounds of 'Ol' Man River', before evoking slightly warmer climes than South Wales in February, with 'Banana Island'.

Their "super soloist!!!"certainly wowed Glyn and the audience with his brilliant xylophone skills on 'Taps in Tempo', before contrast came with Gavin Higgins' evocative setting of 'Ar Lan Y Mor'. They rounded off things with a touch of 1960s Beach Boys trombone led harmony with 'God Only Knows' before the fun of 'La Mer' (Beyond the Sea).

Dedicated victory

MD Gareth Ritter took the time to dedicate the victory to Jeff Thomas, the well-known former Cory flugel player who has been an integral part of the band's success since their formation just over a decade ago.

"Jeff isn't very well at present, but we were delighted that he was able to come to a rehearsal this week to receive his 'Life Membership' award on behalf from the South Wales Brass Band Association for his remarkable service the brass band movement.

He has also played such an important part in helping us get to this point, so this victory was very much for him. We will celebrate tonight of course, but he will be in our thoughts, and we hope he will enjoy a drink at home to enjoy the victory too."

Top three ahead

A large audience made its way to the Riverfront Theatre to enjoy the playing from the 14 bands, with runner-up Llwydcoed, led by Joshua Ruck finishing just a point behind the winner in claiming an overall prize package of £800.

Their inventively presented 'The Unknown' space themed set secured the 'Most Entertaining Band Presentation' prize, with both principal cornet Andrew Smith and soprano Tom King taking deserved individual accolades.

They opened with 'Planets Align', before journeying through the cosmos with 'Enter the Galaxies', 'Sleeping Earth', featuring euphonium soloist Ellie Carlson, 'Cantina Band' and the finale from 'Music of the Spheres'.



The final podium slot and £300 prize went to City of Cardiff (M1) directed by Christopher Bond, with their 'Story of Walt Disney' presentation.

It saw them feature snapshot Disney musical favourites from 'When you wish upon a Star' to 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice', 'Hoedown' and 'Night on a Bald Mountain', linked by the MDs own works and arrangements such as the euphonium and baritone duet (featuring Ali Cupples and Elliot Harrington), 'Goodbye Old Friend' and the finale 'One Night Only'.

Adjudicator Glyn Williams was certainly impressed by what he heard throughout the day, saying that every band produced performances of merit, although he added that "the top three stood out for me".

Rebuilding boost

Two bands that have been rebuilding over the last year or so gained confidence boosts ahead of the Welsh Regional Championships in March. Burry Port Town took fourth place with their 'Into the Sky' set to secure the invitation to compete at the Senior Trophy at the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May. 14-year-old Sioned Evans was presented with the 'Youngest Player' award.

Meanwhile Parc & Dare overcame some technical difficulties with their multi-media 'Climate Change' presentation to take fifth, whilst Brunel Brass headed the quartet of English challenges in sixth, with a cleverly conceived set based around the mathematical musical coincidences of the number 25, entitled 'Patternicity'. They also headed home with the 'Best Horn Section' prize.

Exceptional soloists

Although Glyn Williams was impressed by the overall standard, and especially by a host of "exceptional"soloists, he did feel that some bands were a little over ambitious with their choices of repertoire and with the forceful nature of the louder dynamics.

Trainee adjudicator James Jones awarded the separate entertainment prize, and spoke about how it was good to see the way in which bands now embraced the need to communicate their programmes themes with more than just the music.

Despite confident performances, there was no joy on this occasion for former winners Filton Concert Brass with their 'Song & Dance' set, or Tongwynlais Temperance's 'Journey into Jazz, Swing and Blues' presentation.

Meanwhile, defending champion Pontardulais Town couldn't hold onto the silverware with an updated second chapter of their 'Storyteller' programme that won last year.

Television coverage

Behind them, the top-ten was completed by Jackfield ahead of Michelmersh Silver, Tylorstown, BTM (who were followed on the day by a ITV television crew for a forthcoming 'Welsh Lives' programme, and picked up the £300 on offer as the Highest Placed First Section Band not in the prizes), and Lewis Merthyr.

Each though gave an appreciative audience much to enjoy with a number of featured soloists certainly endorsing Glyn Williams' opinion that they had made the job of picking an individual winner "really difficult"- from RWCMD student Morgan Rees with Lewis Merthyr to the experienced Jan Boler with Michelmersh Silver amongst others.

Before the announcement of the results there was a short concert provided by the South Wales Youth Band, before compere David Hayward, who also kept people entertained throughout the day, announced the results.

Next year's event will take place on Saturday 17th February.

Iwan Fox

Result:

Adjudicator: Glyn Williams

Entertainment Prize Adjudicator: James Jones

1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 198

2. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck): 197

3. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond): 196

4. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones): 194

5. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 193

6. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 192

7. Filton Concert Brass (Nathan Jenkins): 191

8. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr): 190

9. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 189

10. Jackfield (Ryan Richards): 188

11. Michelmersh Silver (Melvin White): 187

12. Tylorstown (Gary Davies): 186

13. B.T.M. (Jeff Hutcherson): 185

14. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts): 184

Awards:

Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: Llwydcoed

Invitation to compete at 2023 Spring Festival: Burry Port

Highest Placed First Section Band not in Prizes: B.T.M.

(Available to the band that did not play with any borrowed player from a Championship Section registered band)

Best Soloist: Philip Howells (xylophone) — Ebbw Valley Brass

Best Cornet Player: Andrew Smith (Llwydcoed)

4BR Best Soprano Player: Tom King (Llwydcoed)

Best Horn Section: Brunel Brass

Best Percussion Section: Ebbw Valley Brass

Youngest Instrumentalist: Sioned Evans (aged 14) — Burry Port

