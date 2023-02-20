                 

*
banner

News

Stars inspire South West numbers

Adam Bokaris and Chris and Stephanie Binns put 70 eager players through their paces at the recent South West BBA Winter Workshop.

SWBBA
  Over 70 players took part as well as gaining deserved accolades

Monday, 20 February 2023

        

After being thwarted by Covid since 2020, the South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) was delighted that they were able to hold their long overdue 23rd Mid-Winter Brass Workshop at West Buckland School near Barnstaple in North Devon.

Tutors, Christopher Binns (trombone), Adam Bokaris (euphonium) and Stephanie Binns (flugel) led a group of 70 participants through a weekend of enjoyable music making with the participants who came from all parts of the south west region.

Young musicians

The new 'Mervyn Sweet Memorial Shield' for the best young musician over the weekend was presented to James Reynolds of Sidmouth Town Band.

The shield had been given to the SWBBA in Mervyn's memory by his family with the wish it was to be awarded to a young player. It was presented by Mervyn Way of (M Way & Son Transport Ltd, the main sponsor of the event.

The new 'Mervyn Sweet Memorial Shield' for the best young musician over the weekend was presented to James Reynolds of Sidmouth Town Band4BR

Presentations

Presentations were also made by SWBBA President Sue Richards to Keith Gibbs (retiring SWBBA Treasurer) and John Croker, (retiring SWBBA Minute Secretary), who between them have given wonderful, dedicated service to the banding movement for more decades than they said they could remember!

At the end of the two days there was a short concert featuring the music that had been worked on, with a special vote of thanks to Jenny Edwards and her helpers for the wonderful catering which added an inch or two to everyone's waistline.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Shepherd Group

Parisian break for Shepherd Youth

February 20 • The Shepherd Group Youth Band has just enjoyed a great trip to Paris.

Barabra

50 years plus of Barbs to celebrate...

February 20 • The City of Birmingham Band is hoping to mark the 50 plus years of the incredible impact made by bass player Barbara Dunscombe with a musical get together.

Clock

Old timer returns to Dumfries

February 20 • A wonderful timepiece has been returned to Dumfries Town Band over 100 years after it was first presented.

Curtin hall

Curtin and Hall added to Youth Championship judging panel

February 20 • Foden's euph star Gary Curtin and award-winning composer Daniel Hall will be part of the adjudication teams at the forthcoming National Youth Band Championships.

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 19 • We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.

wantage silver band

February 19 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.

West Somerset Brass Band

February 16 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top