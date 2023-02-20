Stars inspire South West numbers

Adam Bokaris and Chris and Stephanie Binns put 70 eager players through their paces at the recent South West BBA Winter Workshop.

After being thwarted by Covid since 2020, the South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) was delighted that they were able to hold their long overdue 23rd Mid-Winter Brass Workshop at West Buckland School near Barnstaple in North Devon.

Tutors, Christopher Binns (trombone), Adam Bokaris (euphonium) and Stephanie Binns (flugel) led a group of 70 participants through a weekend of enjoyable music making with the participants who came from all parts of the south west region.

Young musicians

The new 'Mervyn Sweet Memorial Shield' for the best young musician over the weekend was presented to James Reynolds of Sidmouth Town Band.

The shield had been given to the SWBBA in Mervyn's memory by his family with the wish it was to be awarded to a young player. It was presented by Mervyn Way of (M Way & Son Transport Ltd, the main sponsor of the event.

The new 'Mervyn Sweet Memorial Shield' for the best young musician over the weekend was presented to James Reynolds of Sidmouth Town Band 4BR

Denis Wick

Presentations

Presentations were also made by SWBBA President Sue Richards to Keith Gibbs (retiring SWBBA Treasurer) and John Croker, (retiring SWBBA Minute Secretary), who between them have given wonderful, dedicated service to the banding movement for more decades than they said they could remember!

At the end of the two days there was a short concert featuring the music that had been worked on, with a special vote of thanks to Jenny Edwards and her helpers for the wonderful catering which added an inch or two to everyone's waistline.