Foden's in Coronation mode in Norwich

The National Champion will be hosting a workshop plus a special Coronation Concert in Norwich on the big day in May.

The East Anglian Brass Band Association will welcome the Foden's Band to Norwich on Sunday 7th May.

The National Champion will round off the Coronation Day of King Charles III with a special celebratory concert at St Andrew's Hall at 3.00pm, although the day will also include a special Euphonium & Baritone workshop led by their star euphonium player Gary Curtin.

Workshop

Gary will lead the workshop (starting at 10.30am) also at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. Entry fee for the workshop includes a free ticket to the Foden's concert.

Under the baton of Michael Fowles, the Foden's concert will include items that were performed at both the 1937 and 1953 Coronations such as 'Crown Imperial' and 'I Vow To Thee My Country'. There will also be a selection of music from 'The Last Night of The Proms'.

The event forms part of the Association's 'Brass To The Fore' project, made possible with the support from The Norwich Freemen's Charity and The Geoffrey Watling Charity.

Admission for young brass musicians is free if tickets are booked before 31st March.

Welcome

Christine Wade, Association Secretary told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Foden's back to perform a concert which will celebrate such a historic event. I know people are looking forward to the concert and the workshop."