Smith prize at Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

There is a rather unique prize on offer at this year's Morley March & Hymn Tune contest.

The popular Morley March & Hymn Tune contest is hoping to attract extra entries this year with a special principal cornet prize with a difference.

The event will take place on Sunday 25th June, with one lucky band winning the opportunity to win the services of Brighouse & Rastrick principal cornet Tom Smith as a guest soloist for a future concert event. A prize draw will take place on the contest day for the unique prize of the Besson artist.

There is a total prize pot of £2,000 with a first prize of £600 and section prizes as well many other cash prizes and awards.

Time and place

The day will kick off at 12.30pm and will comprise a road march along the pedestrianised Morley Queen Street, followed by the playing of a hymn tune and contest march in the band arena outside the Town Hall.

The adjudicator is conductor Jack Capstaff, and they have also been able to secure the services of Gordon Eddison as compere to keep the crowd entertained.

The contest is open to all bands from Youth to Championship Section and all music is own choice. Proceeds from the contest go to the Morley & District Lions, which has the support of the Mayor of Morley and the Morley Community Development Committee.

Further information:

For further information and to request an application to enter, please contact: morleymarch@gmail.com