2023 European Championship line-ups announced

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has released details of the 32 national competitors that will take part in the 44th European Brass Band Championships in Malmö.
Blue Riband
The festival which is being run in association World of Brass will see 14 bands battle for the Blue Riband Championship Section title — headed by defending champion Cory from Wales.
They will be joined by Welsh representative Tredegar, with Black Dyke Band and Whitburn making up a strong British contingent.
Scandinavian representation comes with Göta Brass Band from the home nation, alongside Lyngby-Taarbaek Band from Denmark, and Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag from Norway.
There is welcome return for Italian Brass Band back at the event for the first time since 2019, whilst the R.E.T. Brass Band will represent Austria for the first time in the Championship Section.
The experienced campaigners of 3BA Concert Band (Germany), Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Switzerland), Festival Brass Band (Belgium), Hauts-de-France Brass Band (France) and Soli Brass (Netherlands) also reinforce the quality of the high class field of contenders.
Challenge Section:
The Challenge Section sees the return of Malaga Brass Band from Spain, who will be joined Aukstyn LT from Lithuania, Brass Band Uberetsch from Italy and Laganvale Metal Technology Band from Northern Ireland.
Youth contests
There is also a record number of competitors in the European Youth Brass Band Contest.
There are 14 representatives in total, with seven in the Development Section headed by defending champion, Wardle Academy Youth Band, who alongside fellow English representatives, Elland Youth Band will compete against Aukstyn (Lithuania), Jugend Brassband Sudtirol (Italy), PotzBlech (Germany), Smøras Skolemusikk (Norway) and the South Wales Youth Band (Wales).
The Premier Section on Sunday 7th May will round off the competitions at Malmö Live. Defending champion Catch Basin Brass Band (Austria) will compete against Brass Band Sklepucini (Lithuania), Liberty Brass Band Junior (Switzerland), N.P. B.B. Brass Band of the Conservatoire 'N. Piccinni' of Bari (Italy), the Swedish Youth Brass Band (Sweden), The National Youth Brass Band of Denmark (Denmark) and Youth Brass 2000 (England).
High return
Speaking about the event, EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg said: "It's great to see the movement in Europe still developing and returning in high numbers after the pandemic, and we are looking forward to all the performances, set tests and own-choice pieces, at the 44th EBBC in Malmö."
He added: "It is also impressive that Italy, a relatively new brass band country, will have bands in all the different sections, and that Lithuania, who will host the European event next year in Palanga, is represented by three bands.
This gathering in Malmö for friendly and peaceful musical rivalry in challenging times, is more important for Europe than ever",
Competing bands:
EBBC Championship Section:
3BA Concert Band (Corsin Tuor) — Germany
Black Dyke Band (Nicholas Childs) — England
Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz) — Switzerland
Cory Band (Philip Harper) — Wales
Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag (Florent Didier) — Norway
Festival Brass Band (Steven Verhaert) — Belgium
Göta Brass Band (Michael Thomsen Sweden
Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen) — France
Italian Brass Band (Giuseppe Saggio) — Italy
Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band (Glenn Van Looy — Denmark
R.E.T. Brass Band (Andreas Lackner) — Austria
Soli Brass (Anne van den Berg) — The Netherlands
Tredegar (Ian Porthouse) — Wales
Whitburn Band (Paul Holland) — Scotland
EBBC Challenge Section:
Aukstyn LT (Piet Visser) — Lithuania
Brass Band Uberetsch (Johann Finatzer) — Italy
Laganvale Metal Technology Band (Keith Anderson) — Northern Ireland
Malaga Brass Band (Victor Eloy Lopez Cerezo) — Spain
EYBBC Development Section:
Aukstyn (Remigijus Vilys) — Lithuania
Elland Silver Youth Brass Band (Samantha Harrison) — England
Jugend Brassband Sudtirol (Johann Finatzer) — Italy
PotzBlech (Hans Jacob) — Germany
Smøras Skolemusikk (Magnus Brandseth) — Norway
South Wales Youth Band (Angela Westacott) — Wales
Wardle Academy Youth Band (Lee Rigg) — England
EYBBC Premier Section:
Brass Band Sklepucini (Vilmantas Vapsva) — Lithuania
Catch Basin Brass Band (Prof. Andreas Lackner) — Austria
Liberty Brass Band Junior (Stefan Roth) — Switzerland
N.P.B.B. Brass Band of the Conservatoire 'N. Piccinni' of Bari Mo (Antonio Legrottaglie) — Italy
Swedish Youth Brass Band (Berit Palmquist) — Sweden
The National Youth Brass Band of Denmark (Stig MÃ¦rsk) — Denmark
Youth Brass 2000 (Christopher Jeans) — England