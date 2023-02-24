                 

Ritter adds Lydbrook to his conducting CV

Gareth Ritter will add extra musical miles to his conducting as he takes the baton at Lydbrook Band.

rITTER
  Gareth Ritter recently led Ebbw Valley Brass to victory at the Welsh Open

Friday, 24 February 2023

        

The Lydbrook Band has announced the appointment Gareth Ritter as their new conductor.

The Musical Director of Ebbw Valley Brass will now add to his travels as he takes on the role with the First Section Forest of Dean band, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

Welsh Open victory

He recently added to his CV by leading Ebbw Valley to the Welsh Open Entertainment title in Newport, and will lead Lydbrook in their West of England Area preparation at the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association contest this weekend.

Ahead of the area contest next month, Lydbrook has also added to their ranks with new faces and past members returning to the bandroom. Several players stepping up from the thriving training band will also make their contest debuts in Torquay.

Looking forward

Talking about his new appointment Gareth said: "I'm really looking forward to working with the wealth of experience at Lydbrook and helping to build the band for the future."

        

