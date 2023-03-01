Coalburn enjoys brilliant day of fun and inspiration

Sheona Wade, Helen Minshall and James Hughes were on hand to lead a great day of inspirational music making with the Coalburn Band.

Members of the Coalburn Band organisation recently enjoyed a brilliant workshop day with Sheona Wade, Helen Minshall and James Hughes.

The special event was aimed at inspiring current players and giving opportunities for new players to try out a brass instrument for the first time.

Beginners

Helen worked with the Bronze Band members and a group of keen beginners — some who had never touched a brass instrument before. Her inspirational enthusiasm and energy made a real mark with the players able to perform a few pieces at the end of the day to delighted supporters and family members.

One of the new players later said: "It was brilliant. Helen was such fun and by the end of the day I could play a whole scale. Now I want to join the band!"

Technique and mindset

Sheona led workshops with the horn sections from the Silver and Intermediate Band, as well as a masterclass covering practice techniques and the mindset.

Players also left with a burst of enthusiasm and inspiration, with one player saying: "Sheona and the workshop were truly inspirational. I absolutely loved it!"

Motivation

The Intermediate and Bronze Band members also enjoyed a workshop delivered by James Hughes. He presented a transformational coaching session, helping band members motivate themselves and keep a positive mindset.

An Intermediate Band member later remarked: "James made his workshop fun as well as informative. I really enjoyed it and definitely took on board his advice."

We are very grateful to both Helen and Sheona for spending the day with us and to Besson, the National Lottery Community Fund and to SBBA for their support to make the event possible Coalburn Band organisation

Denis Wick

Great success

Looking back on the day, a Coalburn Band spokesperson said: "The workshops were a great success and the Bronze Band has welcomed many new players as a result.

We are very grateful to both Helen and Sheona for spending the day with us and to Besson, the National Lottery Community Fund and to SBBA for their support to make the event possible."