                 

*
banner

News

Coalburn enjoys brilliant day of fun and inspiration

Sheona Wade, Helen Minshall and James Hughes were on hand to lead a great day of inspirational music making with the Coalburn Band.

Coalburn
  There were lots of smiling faces when Helen Minshall was playing!

Wednesday, 01 March 2023

        

Members of the Coalburn Band organisation recently enjoyed a brilliant workshop day with Sheona Wade, Helen Minshall and James Hughes.

The special event was aimed at inspiring current players and giving opportunities for new players to try out a brass instrument for the first time.

Beginners

Helen worked with the Bronze Band members and a group of keen beginners — some who had never touched a brass instrument before. Her inspirational enthusiasm and energy made a real mark with the players able to perform a few pieces at the end of the day to delighted supporters and family members.

One of the new players later said: "It was brilliant. Helen was such fun and by the end of the day I could play a whole scale. Now I want to join the band!"

Technique and mindset

Sheona led workshops with the horn sections from the Silver and Intermediate Band, as well as a masterclass covering practice techniques and the mindset.

Players also left with a burst of enthusiasm and inspiration, with one player saying: "Sheona and the workshop were truly inspirational. I absolutely loved it!"

Motivation

The Intermediate and Bronze Band members also enjoyed a workshop delivered by James Hughes. He presented a transformational coaching session, helping band members motivate themselves and keep a positive mindset.

An Intermediate Band member later remarked: "James made his workshop fun as well as informative. I really enjoyed it and definitely took on board his advice."

We are very grateful to both Helen and Sheona for spending the day with us and to Besson, the National Lottery Community Fund and to SBBA for their support to make the event possibleCoalburn Band organisation

Great success

Looking back on the day, a Coalburn Band spokesperson said: "The workshops were a great success and the Bronze Band has welcomed many new players as a result.

We are very grateful to both Helen and Sheona for spending the day with us and to Besson, the National Lottery Community Fund and to SBBA for their support to make the event possible."

        

TAGS: Coalburn Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grimethopre

Grimethorpe to link with Denis Wick for new partnership

March 1 • Two iconic names in the banding world have announced a new partnership link.

Cory

Cory get in tune for Radio 3 feature

March 1 • Philip Harper and members of Cory Band will be featured on Radio 3's 'In Tune' programme this Thursday.

Yorkshire

Priestly prep on show ahead of Yorkshire Championships

March 1 • Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands will showcase their 'Red Priest' preparations ahead of their Yorkshire Area title challnge on the weekend.

ABRSM

ABRSM enjoys Expo links

March 1 • The team at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) enjoyed meeting new and familiar faces at the recent Music & Drama Education Expo in London.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Oddfellows Brass

February 28 • Required solo trombone, soprano cornet, Bb Bass . We are a first section band with our own band room just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire. The band has a diary of sponsorship concerts throughout the year as well as contests. .

Phoenix Brass

February 27 • Phoenix Brass Crewkerne Seek Musical Director and front row cornet players .We are looking for someone . enthusiastic with drive to take the band forward and prepare for Concerts this year and Contesting 2024. in the 3rd section

Uppermill Band

February 26 • Following the Area contest UPPERMILL BAND will require EEb / BBb BASS & CORNET PLAYERS to complete our team. If you are moving into the area or just looking for a change why not join us and be part of the hard working and committed Team UPPERMILL.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top