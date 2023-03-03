Back to the Cube for Midlands Fourth Section

The Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship takes place at The Core Theatre in Corby on Saturday.

The Fourth Section contest of the Midlands Regional Championships will take place at The Core Theatre, The Cube in Corby on Saturday 4th March starting at 11.00am.

Three bands will qualify of the final at Cheltenham.

Fourth Section:

Test-piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones & Gary Davies

Commences: 11.00am

1. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)

2. Brackley & District (David Howard)

3. Corby Silver (Andy Mayell)

4. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)

5. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

6. Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)

7. Malvern Hills District (Chris License)

8. Matlock (Chris Banks)

9. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)

10. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)

11. Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)

12. Syston (Colin Jones)

13. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

14. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)

15. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)